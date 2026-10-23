Malawi: 'Leadership Cannot Afford to Be Invisible' - Malawi's Top Paper

Fuel shortages, power cuts and empty pharmacy shelves are putting lives at risk, but the President is abroad, the Energy Minister has said little, and the government has offered no explanation

Malawians are facing a triple crisis of fuel shortages, erratic electricity supply and dwindling stocks of essential medicines, and their leaders have gone quiet, according to a scathing editorial in The Nation newspaper.

The paper said the crisis was already putting lives at risk and that citizens desperately needed reassurance and direction. Instead, it said, the country's leadership had largely remained silent.

President Peter Mutharika is in South Africa on a private visit. Government has announced his absence but has not said why he travelled or when he is expected home. Nor has it explained who is handling urgent national matters in his absence.

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Energy Minister Jean Mathanga, meanwhile, has yet to give the clear and sustained communication the paper said Malawians deserve as the fuel crisis worsens.

"This information vacuum is troubling," the editorial said.

The paper acknowledged that the President has every right to attend to private matters, but argued that the nation's highest office also carries obligations.

With drivers queuing for fuel, businesses counting losses and essential services under strain, it said, "leadership cannot afford to be invisible."

The Malawi Congress Party has demanded answers and called on Vice-President Jane Ansah to address the nation. The paper said those demands should not be dismissed as mere political rhetoric.

It stopped short of endorsing the call outright, noting that whether Ansah should speak publicly is debatable and that constitutional procedures must be respected.

But it said the central question was undeniable: what is government doing to resolve the crisis?

The paper also criticised Chief Secretary to the Government Justin Saidi for dismissing the opposition's concerns, saying that approach did little to address the substantive issues facing the public.

Silence, the editorial warned, breeds speculation, frustration and distrust.

"The government cannot expect citizens to remain confident when information is scarce and explanations are conspicuously absent."

Its prescription was direct. The Energy Minister should explain the causes of the fuel shortages, set out the measures under way and give realistic timelines for when supplies might improve.

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Government should also say what it is doing to stabilise electricity and address the shortage of essential medicines.

"Malawians do not need political exchanges," the paper said. "They need answers, empathy and action."

"The country cannot afford a leadership vacuum in public communication when it is already facing a crisis of essential supplies," it concluded.