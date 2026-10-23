Nigeria: Govt Launches Five-Year Plan to Eliminate Lead Poisoning

The plan aims to strengthen surveillance, regulation and enforcement, with the minister urging stakeholders to address lead exposure at its sources.

The federal government has launched a five-year strategic plan to eliminate lead poisoning in Nigeria, with a focus on strengthening prevention, surveillance, regulation and coordinated action against exposure.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, announced the plan in Abuja on Wednesday during the commemoration of the 2026 International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, themed "From Detection to Prevention".

Lead poisoning occurs when lead, a toxic heavy metal, accumulates in the body over time.

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There is no known safe level of lead exposure, and even low levels can harm human health, particularly in children. Exposure can damage the brain and nervous system, impair learning and development, and increase the risk of cardiovascular and kidney diseases.

Mr Salako described lead poisoning as a major public health and environmental challenge, identifying children, pregnant women and women of childbearing age as particularly vulnerable groups.

Strategy

Sharing strategies, Mr Salako said the government was moving beyond identifying cases to tackling lead exposure at its source.

He highlighted the establishment of the Inter-Agency Working Group on Lead Poisoning Prevention and Elimination to strengthen collaboration among ministries, departments and agencies, as well as development partners.

Citing experiences in Lagos, Ogun, Sokoto and Zamfara states, the minister said interventions must be tailored to local sources and pathways of exposure.

"At the subnational level, we have identified the development of state-specific lead prevention and control action plans for Lagos, Ogun, Zamfara and Sokoto States as an important next step," he said.

"These plans will reflect the specific sources and pathways of exposure within each of the states while remaining aligned with the national framework."

He said finalising the Lagos State action plan was particularly important, as it was informed by assessments of blood lead levels and children's environmental health.

According to the minister, the five-year plan provides a framework for multisectoral action, including environmental and occupational surveillance, improved laboratory capacity, stronger regulation and enforcement, and clearer referral pathways for people with elevated blood lead levels.

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He added that a three-year national roadmap was being developed to translate the strategic plan into measurable interventions.

Prevention

Mr Salako called on state governments, development partners, industries, civil society organisations, professional bodies, traditional and religious leaders, and the media to support the plan's implementation.

He also urged Nigerians to take preventive measures, including avoiding contaminated soil and dust, using lead-safe products and observing safety precautions during battery recycling and painting.

Other measures he recommended included keeping work clothes away from living areas, wet-cleaning floors and children's play areas, and maintaining diets rich in calcium, iron and vitamin C.

Mr Salako said the Federal Ministry of Health and Social . was committed to leading efforts to shift Nigeria's response to lead poisoning from a reactive approach to a comprehensive, preventive and sustainable strategy.