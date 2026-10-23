Nigeria: Senate Passes Bills to Establish New Universities in Delta, Cross River

A Federal University of Agriculture is to be established in Orogun, Delta State, while a Federal University of Education will be established in Obudu, Cross River State.

The Senate on Thursday passed two bills seeking to establish the Federal University of Agriculture, Orogun, Delta State, and the Federal University of Education, Obudu, Cross River.

The Senate passed the bills after considering and adopting reports from its Committees on Agricultural Colleges and Institutions, Tertiary Institutions, and TETFund.

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The Federal University of Agriculture Act Amendment Bill, 2026, seeks to amend the existing law to establish the university in Orogun, Delta State.

Similarly, the Federal University of Education, Obudu, Cross River State Establishment Bill, 2026, seeks to establish the institution to promote and develop teacher education in Nigeria.

Presenting the report on the agriculture bill, Anthony Ani (APC, Ebonyi South), said the proposed university would boost agricultural development and encourage farming practices.

Mr Ani, who presented the report on behalf of the chairman of the Senate Committee on Agricultural Colleges and Institutions, said the committee examined the bill and found that it complied with legislative drafting standards.

He said that the committee recommended passage of the bill, following its relevance to national development and the need to strengthen agricultural education and development.

Presenting the bill on education, Muntari Dandutse (APC Katsina South) said the proposed university would improve access to education and address the increasing demand for qualified teachers.

Mr Dandutse said the committee conducted a public hearing on the bill in May 2025, during which stakeholders unanimously supported the proposed establishment of the institution.

He said the bill sought to upgrade the existing Federal College of Education in Ogbudu and leverage its infrastructure and manpower to expand access to higher education.

The senator added that establishing the university would promote learning opportunities without discrimination based on race, creed, sex or political conviction.

The Senate subsequently considered both bills clause by clause in the Committee of the Whole and adopted the relevant clauses, schedules and provisions.

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The bills were thereafter read for the third time and passed after voice votes by the senators.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, in his submissions, commended the committee chairmen, members and other senators for their contributions towards the passage of the bills

Mr Akpabio expressed hope that presidential assent would enable the institutions to widen access to education and serve their respective communities and the country.

He also urged the management of the institutions to comply with the National Universities Commission's (NUC) standards and regulations to ensure their certificates receive international recognition.