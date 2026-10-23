Nigeria: Tinubu's N10bn Ebola Emergency Fund Still Untouched, APC Campaign Council Replies Atiku

The APC Presidential Campaign Council says the ₦10 billion approved for Ebola preparedness in June has not been spent, rejecting Atiku Abubakar's criticism of the federal government's response to a confirmed case in Abuja.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council said the ₦10 billion President Bola Tinubu approved in June for Ebola emergency preparedness remains untouched, dismissing former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's questions about the money.

The council made the claim in a statement dated Thursday, 22 October, signed by its spokesperson, Dele Alake, and shared on X by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga.

"On accountability, the Atiku camp should note that the N10 billion the President approved for the Ebola emergency in June remains untouched, while the NCDC, FAAN, and other surveillance agencies have spent other available resources," the statement said.

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The council did not provide financial records establishing that the money remains unspent or explain why the funds had not been utilised four months after the president directed their immediate release.

On 9 June, Mr Tinubu approved the establishment of a Presidential Task Force on Ebola. He ordered the immediate release of ₦10 billion to strengthen Nigeria's preparedness against the disease and other emerging public health threats.

The task force, chaired by the President's Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, was established following Ebola outbreaks in other African countries.

The campaign council's statement followed Mr Atiku's demand for an account of the funds after health authorities confirmed an Ebola case in Abuja.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate asked the government to publish the amounts disbursed, payment dates, contracts awarded, beneficiaries and items delivered.

Mr Atiku also questioned how the confirmed case was handled, alleging shortcomings in surveillance, contact tracing, and the protection of health workers.

He cited the patient's arrival in Nigeria on 5 October, the reported onset of symptoms two days later and the public confirmation of the infection on 20 October.

The former vice president further warned against using the public health emergency to restrict political campaigns or discourage voter participation.

APC disputes allegations

Responding, the APC campaign council accused Mr Atiku of politicising the Ebola emergency and rejected his suggestion that the government's response could be used to interfere with political activities.

"In this vein, we consider his allegation that a ministerial briefing is intended to discourage attendance at campaign rallies or voting speculative," Mr Alake said.

He maintained that the ministerial briefing was intended to encourage compliance with public health protocols rather than restrict political participation.

The council also criticised Mr Atiku's use of wordplay linking the President's first name to Ebola, describing it as disrespectful to the office of the president.

It argued that the virus's incubation period could explain why an infected traveller might not be identified through screening immediately upon arrival in Nigeria.

According to the statement, Ebola has an incubation period of between two and 21 days, and infected persons do not transmit the disease before developing symptoms.

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The council defended the response of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and other surveillance agencies.

It said the surveillance system helped alert the authorities to the confirmed case and supported contact tracing involving 44 people.

However, the statement did not specify when the patient was first identified as a suspected Ebola case or when monitoring of the contacts began, issues raised in Mr Atiku's criticism.

The council urged political actors to support health professionals and avoid spreading unverified information about the outbreak.

"A time like this demands that all Nigerians, including the opposition, rally around the health authorities and professionals, communicate responsibly, avoid rumour-mongering, and follow the protocols advised by the Task Force to ensure Ebola does not become a national epidemic," it said.