Nigeria: Bolt Send Records Six Million Deliveries in Nigeria

Bolt Send, the on-demand delivery service operated by ride-hailing platform Bolt, has completed more than six million deliveries in Nigeria in 2026, reflecting growing adoption of app-based logistics by individuals and businesses.

The milestone covers deliveries made between January and the time of the announcement, with the service operating in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Owerri.

Bolt Send enables users to arrange the movement of packages through the Bolt app without having to travel themselves. Its services cover personal parcels, business documents, commercial goods and other items requiring delivery across urban centres.

The latest performance builds on growth recorded in 2025, when Bolt Send registered a 37 per cent year-on-year increase in deliveries through the 42nd week of the year.

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According to the company, the service is increasingly supporting small businesses fulfilling customer orders, professionals transporting documents and households seeking convenient ways to manage everyday errands.

Caroline Wanjihia, Regional Director, Rides Operations for Bolt Africa, said the six million deliveries represented the growing role of the platform in meeting the needs of Nigerians.

"Six million deliveries is not just a number, it represents six million moments where someone needed something to move and trusted Bolt Send to make that happen," she said.

Wanjihia said the deliveries included documents required by clients, packages sent to family members and orders dispatched by small businesses.

She added that the company remained focused on improving the reliability and accessibility of its delivery service.

The growth comes amid logistical challenges in Nigeria's major cities, particularly Lagos, where traffic congestion, long travel distances and busy commercial activities can make the movement of goods time-consuming.

On-demand delivery services provide an alternative for individuals and businesses seeking to transport items without making the journey themselves.

For small businesses, the services can also support order fulfilment and customer service by providing access to delivery options through digital platforms.

Bolt Send's presence in four Nigerian cities allows users to arrange deliveries across key urban markets, where demand for convenient transportation and logistics solutions continues to develop.

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The latest milestone highlights the expanding use of digital platforms to facilitate everyday commercial and personal transactions.

Bolt said the service remains available through its app in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Owerri, as it continues to serve individuals and businesses requiring on-demand delivery solutions.