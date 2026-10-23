Nigeria: Nollywood Actor Francis Duru Dies At 57

Veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru has died at the age of 57 following a brief illness, his family has announced.

The family announced his death in a statement posted on the actor's official Instagram page in the early hours of Friday, expressing appreciation to fans and well-wishers for their prayers and support.

"We, the family of Francis Duru, regret to announce his passing following a brief illness.

"We appreciate your prayers, love, and understanding. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Amen," the statement read.

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Duru is survived by his wife, Adokiye, and children

Duru, who began his acting career in 1989, became widely known for his role as Ahanna in Rattlesnake, the 1995 film produced by the late filmmaker Amaka Igwe.

His death comes months after he dismissed reports that he was battling a life-threatening illness, describing footage circulating online in June as false.

In a video posted on Instagram in response to the reports, the actor rejected claims about his health and criticised those circulating the footage.

Born on July 27, 1969, in Cameroon to Nigerian parents from Imo State, Duru completed his primary and secondary education in Cameroon before moving to Nigeria for university studies.

He studied Theatre Arts at the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1996.

Duru made his film debut in Missing Mark in 1989, in a production directed by the late Ndubuisi Oko. His performance in Rattlesnake later established him as a recognised face in Nollywood.

Over his decades-long career, he featured in several Nigerian films, including Blood Money (1997), Stigma (2013) and Mboputa (2020).

In 2020, he won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Igbo) award at the Best of Nollywood Awards for his performance in Mboputa. He also received the United Nations Ambassador of Peace award in 2007 in recognition of his influence on young people.

Duru served as interim president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria in 2010 and was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards that year.

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