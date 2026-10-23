Liberia: Sando Touts Gains in Critical Sectors - Reveals Upcoming Liberia-Canada Education Forum

The Liberian government has touted gains made in various sectors of government, including education, enforcing military discipline, improving agricultural production, expanding petroleum infrastructure, and attracting investment to support Liberia's development.

Deputy Information Minister told reporters Thursday at the Ministry of Information that the highlighted programmes and upcoming activities are part of the government's ARREST Agenda.

He also responded to questions from journalists concerning the dismissal of two Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) personnel, the rising cost of basic commodities, the status of the Mano River Union Presidential Centre in Foya, and the review of city status for certain communities.

Sando announced that the Liberia-Canada Education Investment and Partnership Roundtable is scheduled for October 28, 2026, in Toronto, Canada.

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The roundtable, organized by the Liberia Trade and Investment Commission's office in Canada, is expected to bring together representatives of the Liberian government, Canadian institutions, development partners, and private-sector stakeholders.

Discussions will focus on school infrastructure, technical and vocational education and training, digital education, teacher training, university partnerships, and innovative financing.

According to Sando, the meeting is intended to identify opportunities for Canadian expertise, institutional cooperation, and investment to support Liberia's education sector and broader development priorities.

He said the government hopes to establish practical partnerships that will help improve educational opportunities and contribute to national development.

The Deputy Minister also addressed the dismissal of two Armed Forces of Liberia personnel accused of brutalizing a young woman in King's Village.

The incident attracted public attention after a video showing the alleged assault circulated on social media.

During the briefing, Sando confirmed that disciplinary action had been taken against the two personnel, identified as members of Bravo and Alpha companies.

Responding to a journalist's question about whether due process had been followed before their dismissal, Sando said an investigation had reportedly established that the personnel violated the professional standards and ethics of the Armed Forces.

He cautioned against concluding that due process had not been followed without first obtaining the facts surrounding the investigation.

Sando acknowledged the public's right to ask questions about disciplinary procedures but said journalists should avoid making definitive conclusions without sufficient information.

He maintained that the action taken against the personnel followed the findings of the investigation.

Sando announced that Liberia is hosting the 2026 African Scrabble Championship from October 22 to 25, bringing together players from 24 African countries.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports is supporting the Liberia Scrabble Federation with coordination and media engagement to promote the competition.

He said the championship provides an opportunity to promote intellectual sports, strengthen the capacity of national sports federations, showcase Liberian hospitality, and position the country to host additional continental sporting events.

Sando called on media institutions, corporate organizations, stakeholders, and the public to support the championship.

The Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) has cautioned foreign nationals, residents, and the general public against using unauthorized individuals to process immigration documents.

According to Sando, applicants seeking immigration documents or renewals should deal directly with authorized LIS offices and legally recognized service providers.

He warned that giving money, personal information, or valuable documents to unauthorized persons could expose applicants to fraud, document falsification, financial losses, and misuse of sensitive information.

The service also urged applicants to request proper documentation for official payments and ensure that their applications are processed through established procedures.

Sando said Liberia is advocating for an inclusive and equitable transition to green shipping, with particular attention to the financial and technical challenges facing developing countries.

He referred to remarks delivered by the Commissioner General of the Liberia Maritime Authority at the sixth North Bund Forum at Shanghai Maritime University in China.

The Liberian delegation emphasized the need for sustainable financing, technology transfer, and technical assistance to help developing countries participate in global efforts to reduce emissions from maritime transport.

Sando said Liberia supports environmentally sustainable shipping but believes the transition should also take into account the development priorities and financial capacities of developing nations.

The Deputy Minister announced that the second and final shipment of agricultural machinery donated by the government of the People's Republic of China arrived at the Freeport of Monrovia on October 18, 2026.

The shipment completes the delivery of 300 pieces of agricultural machinery and equipment intended to support Liberia's agricultural sector.

Sando said the equipment is expected to improve agricultural mechanization, increase productivity, reduce manual labour, and expand opportunities for women involved in farming.

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He noted that women account for more than 65 percent of Liberia's agricultural workforce, making mechanization important in reducing the physical burden of farm work.

As part of the initiative, six Chinese technical experts are expected to assist with equipment operation, maintenance, and skills transfer.

The experts will support a 40-day training programme for 130 Liberians in Careysburg and Bong County.

The equipment includes tractors, power tillers, rice transplanters, harvesters, and irrigation equipment.

Sando also said agricultural mechanization service centres are expected to support farmers' cooperatives across Bong, Bomi, and Lofa counties by providing access to machinery at affordable rates.

He said the initiative is intended to increase domestic food production, strengthen agricultural cooperatives, and reduce Liberia's dependence on imported food.

Sando further disclosed that the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has expressed support for a National Agricultural Investment Forum expected to take place in Monrovia during the first quarter of 2027.

The announcement followed discussions with FAO representatives during the 2026 World Food Forum in Italy.

According to Sando, the proposed forum will build on approximately US$370 million in agricultural investment opportunities.