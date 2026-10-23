Africa: CAF Beach Soccer Afcon Senegal 2026 - Senegal Aim for Record Extending African Title

Hosts and reigning champions Senegal play host to the TotalEnergies CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations Senegal 2026 aiming to extend their dominance of the continental game. With five consecutive titles to their name, the Lions of Teranga will be determined to maintain their remarkable record on home soil.

Senegal Team Profile:

Appearances: 7th edition

Last appearance: 2024

Best performance: Champions in 2016, 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2024

Coach: Ngalla Sylla

Captain: Al Seyni Ndiaye

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How the team qualified

As hosts and reigning champions, Senegal have secured automatic qualification for the TotalEnergies CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations Senegal 2026. The tournament will take place from 07 to 15 November, with the Lions of Teranga aiming to extend their record as Africa's most successful nation in the competition.

The Coach: Ngalla Sylla

Ngalla Sylla returns to lead Senegal after previously guiding the national team to three consecutive CAF Beach Soccer AFCON titles in 2016, 2018 and 2021. His first stint established Senegal as the dominant force in African Beach Soccer, with the team continuing its winning run under his successor, Mamadou Diallo, who led the side to the 2022 title.

After leaving Senegal in 2022 to take charge of Morocco, Sylla returned to the Senegalese set-up in 2024. With extensive experience of the team and the continental game, he will look to guide the Lions of Teranga to another title as they defend their crown on home soil.

Key Player: Al Seyni Ndiaye

Senegal captain and goalkeeper Al Seyni Ndiaye remains one of the most decorated figures in African Beach Soccer. A key member of the national team's golden generation, Ndiaye has featured in every Senegalese squad that won the CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations, playing a central role in the country's sustained success.

Renowned for his experience, leadership and shot-stopping ability, Ndiaye has been instrumental in Senegal's rise to continental prominence.

Senegal at the CAF Beach Soccer AFCON

Senegal finished runners-up to Madagascar in the inaugural edition in 2015 before beginning a remarkable run of continental success the following year.

The reigning African champions have won five consecutive CAF Beach Soccer AFCON titles in 2016, 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2024.

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The Lions of Teranga will look to extend that remarkable run on home soil at the 2026 edition, as they seek to retain their continental crown in front of their supporters.