Liberia: Legislature On Trial?

The Supreme Court of Liberia has reserved ruling in the legal challenge brought by expelled Montserrado County District #10 Representative Yekeh Y. Kolubah, setting the stage for a potentially consequential decision on the balance of power between the Legislature and the Judiciary.

The Court's decision to reserve ruling leaves the central constitutional questions unresolved--whether the House of Representatives lawfully exercised its authority to expel one of its members, whether the disciplinary process complied with constitutional and procedural requirements, and what legal consequences follow from the House's decision to proceed after a Supreme Court stay order was reportedly issued.

The case has now moved beyond the allegations that triggered Kolubah's expulsion. It has become a test of institutional boundaries, raising a fundamental question for the country's constitutional democracy--Can the Judiciary enforce the Constitution without interfering unnecessarily in the internal affairs of a co-equal branch of government?

The question is particularly significant when examined against the Supreme Court's intervention in the 2024-2025 House leadership crisis involving former Speaker J. Fonati Koffa. In that dispute, the Court ruled in Koffa's favor on the constitutionality of proceedings conducted by a rival legislative bloc, yet Koffa ultimately resigned as Speaker in May 2025.

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That outcome offers an important, though not conclusive, guide to understanding the possible direction and consequences of the Kolubah case.

The Supreme Court's decision to reserve ruling means the parties must await the Court's determination. It does not, by itself, establish that either side has prevailed on the merits.

Kolubah was expelled on April 17, 2026, following allegations that he made statements concerning disputed territory at the Sorlumba Checkpoint in Foya District, Lofa County, suggesting that the territory belonged to Guinea and that Guinean authorities should take their land.

The House considered the alleged remarks a serious affront to Liberia's sovereignty. The controversy therefore emerged at the intersection of legislative discipline, national security concerns and the responsibilities of elected representatives when speaking about sensitive territorial disputes.

But the Supreme Court proceedings have focused principally on the legality of the expulsion process and the effect of a judicial order reportedly issued before the vote.

On April 16, Associate Justice Yussif D. Kaba, presiding in Chambers, reportedly issued a stay order directing the House to halt the expulsion proceedings and appear for a conference on April 20. The House nevertheless proceeded with the vote the following day.

The expulsion resolution carried 49 signatures and that the vote was recorded as 50-0. The House has defended the action as an exercise of its constitutional disciplinary authority.

The discrepancy between the reported signatures and vote count is worth noting, but the decisive issue is whether the constitutional voting threshold and all other applicable requirements were satisfied. The official legislative record and the Court's own account should determine the final figures.

Kolubah's lawyers argue that the House proceeded in violation of a judicial directive. The House's lawyers, in turn, have challenged whether the order was legally served before the vote and whether the applicable procedural requirements for service were met.

This is not a minor technical disagreement. It raises a question with implications for every public institution: when does a judicial order become legally enforceable against an institution, and can that institution proceed with an action that the order appears to prohibit?

The Court must resolve that question according to the relevant law and evidence, rather than assume that the mere issuance of an order automatically settles every issue concerning notice, service and enforceability.

Article 38 of Liberia's 1986 Constitution gives each House of the Legislature authority to establish its rules, discipline its members and expel a member for cause with the concurrence of two-thirds of its entire membership. It also requires legislative rules to conform to constitutional due-process protections.

The provision is central to the House's defense. The Constitution recognizes that legislative institutions must retain the power to regulate their own membership and maintain discipline. Without that authority, a legislative chamber could struggle to conduct business or respond to serious misconduct by its members.

But Article 38 should not be interpreted as an unrestricted license to expel elected representatives.

The requirement of cause, the prescribed voting threshold and constitutional due process are safeguards against arbitrary or politically motivated removal. A two-thirds vote may establish the necessary numerical support, but the vote alone cannot conclusively establish that every stage of the process was lawful.

The House's defense therefore rests on more than the assertion that it possesses the power to expel. It must also withstand any properly raised challenge to whether that power was exercised within constitutional and procedural limits.

At the same time, Kolubah's legal challenge should not be interpreted as automatically depriving the House of its disciplinary authority.

Articles 65 and 66 of the Constitution establish the Judiciary's role in adjudication and the Supreme Court's authority over constitutional questions. Article 2 declares the Constitution the supreme and fundamental law of Liberia, binding on all authorities and persons.

These provisions make clear that the Legislature cannot place itself beyond constitutional scrutiny simply by characterizing a dispute as an internal matter.

Koffa's case: A judicial victory without a lasting political victory

The dispute involving former Speaker J. Fonati Koffa provides an important comparison because it also concerned the constitutional relationship between the House and the Supreme Court.

The conflict began in 2024, when a group of lawmakers challenged Koffa's leadership and held proceedings outside his presiding authority. The dispute expanded into questions about the legitimacy of the rival bloc's sessions, the election of Representative Richard Nagbe Koon as Speaker, and the validity of legislative actions undertaken during the confrontation.

The Supreme Court intervened, including through its December 2024 decision and a further ruling on April 23, 2025, following Koffa's Bill of Information. The Court ruled against the legality of proceedings conducted by the rival bloc in the circumstances before it, reaffirming the constitutional importance of the recognized presiding authority of the House.

The decision was a substantial legal victory for Koffa. It demonstrated that a legislative majority cannot necessarily make its actions constitutional simply by assembling sufficient numbers or claiming authority over internal proceedings.

However, the Court's ruling did not end the political crisis.

On May 12, 2025, Koffa resigned as Speaker. The following day, the House elected Richard Nagbe Koon to the position.

The sequence exposes an important distinction between judicial authority and political reality. The Court can determine whether a particular action is constitutional, but its judgment does not necessarily eliminate the political divisions that produced the dispute.

Koffa's resignation did not retroactively validate every action previously invalidated by the Court. Equally, the Court's ruling in his favor did not guarantee that he would remain Speaker indefinitely.

His case therefore illustrates the limits of treating a judicial ruling as a complete solution to a political conflict.

The same distinction matters in Kolubah's case. A ruling in his favor would not necessarily mean that the House could never lawfully expel him. A ruling in favor of the House would not establish that every future expulsion is immune from review.

The outcome depends on the legal issues presented, the evidence before the Court and the precise terms of its judgment.

Although the two cases share a constitutional theme, they involve different legal questions.

Koffa's dispute concerned the Speakership, the authority to preside over legislative sessions and the validity of actions undertaken by a rival bloc.

Kolubah's case concerns the expulsion of an individual member, the requirements of Article 38, the adequacy of the disciplinary process and the legal effect of a stay order reportedly issued before the House voted.

That distinction prevents a simplistic conclusion that the Supreme Court must rule for Kolubah because it previously ruled for Koffa.

The Koffa decision may offer guidance on constitutional supremacy and the limits of legislative autonomy, but it does not automatically determine the outcome of a separate dispute involving different facts and constitutional provisions.

The Court must examine Kolubah's case independently.

Legal victory does not guarantee political survival

Koffa's experience suggests that Kolubah should not measure the prospects of his case solely by whether the Supreme Court intervenes.

The Court's 2025 ruling favored Koffa on the legality of the rival bloc's proceedings, but political negotiations and the continuing legislative impasse ultimately led to his resignation. The legal ruling and the subsequent political outcome were separate developments.

For Kolubah, the immediate question is whether the Supreme Court finds the expulsion legally sustainable. The longer-term consequences will depend on the terms of the judgment and any further action the House may lawfully take.

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If Kolubah wins, he may secure a legal victory without necessarily ending the political conflict surrounding his removal. If the House wins, it may preserve the expulsion without gaining an unlimited constitutional power to remove members. If the Court decides the case on a narrow procedural issue, the dispute may be resolved without settling every question about the balance between legislative autonomy and judicial authority.

The most defensible prediction, therefore, is not that Kolubah will win or lose because Koffa did. It is that the Court's reasoning--and the scope of its remedy--will be as important as the immediate outcome.

The Kolubah case places the Legislature's constitutional authority under scrutiny, but it also tests the Supreme Court's ability to enforce the law without unnecessarily intruding into the affairs of a co-equal branch of government.

The House must demonstrate that it exercised its disciplinary authority in accordance with Article 38 and the Constitution's due-process requirements. The Judiciary must determine whether those requirements were met and whether the reported stay order was legally binding on the House before the vote.

Neither institution should be permitted to claim absolute authority.

The Koffa case demonstrates that the Supreme Court can invalidate legislative actions that violate constitutional requirements, while also showing that a favorable judgment does not necessarily settle a political contest permanently. The same principle applies to Kolubah--the Court's decision will determine the legal issues before it, but the broader political consequences will depend on what the judgment permits and what the Legislature does afterward.

Ultimately, the Court must resist both the temptation to shield the Legislature from constitutional scrutiny and the temptation to take over the Legislature's constitutionally assigned functions.

The real issue is not whether the Supreme Court should defeat the House or whether the House should prevail over Kolubah. It is whether the Constitution can be enforced impartially, with sufficient judicial courage to restrain unlawful conduct and sufficient judicial restraint to respect the independence of another branch of government.

That is the true meaning of Legislature on Trial? The case will test not only the limits of legislative authority, but also whether the country's institutions can resolve constitutional conflict without allowing the pursuit of power to overwhelm the rule of law.