Liberia: Ivanhoe Issues Leadership Announcement

In a Statement issued today, the Company announced that by mutual agreement, Mr. Henrique Caine has departed the company. The statement reads:

"Ivanhoe Atlantic thanks Henrique Caine for his service as Country Manager in Liberia since July 2024, and his contributions to the company's development, particularly through its Concession and Access Agreement ratification process, securing environmental permits, and managing stakeholder and government engagements. By mutual agreement, Mr. Caine's last day with the company is October 23, 2026. We appreciate his commitment and wish him every success in his future endeavors."

According to the Company's website and a previous 2024 press release from the company, Caine first worked for Ivanhoe Atlantic in 2021 to 2022 as a consultant and rejoined the Company in 2024 and was named Country Manager for Liberia, as the company re-engaged the Government in negotiating a Concession and Access Agreement with the then new Administration of President Boakai.

Ivanhoe Atlantic, previously known as High Power Exploration (HPX), spent several years from 2021 during the Weah Administration pursuing rail access. An agreement was finally concluded under the administration of President Boakai in 2025 based on his well stated policy for a multi-user rail framework in Liberia and the establishment of an independent operator for national rail assets. This period also involved an intense public discourse between ArcelorMittal and Ivanhoe Atlantic over access to the Yakepa to Buchanan rail corridor.

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Ivanhoe Atlantic's Agreement for rail access was ratified by the National Legislature on December 18, 2025 and became effective on January 16, 2026. In March 2026, the Company also reached a critical milestone and announced receiving multiple Environmental Permits from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) after an extensive Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) spanning three Counties.

Through Ivanhoe Atlantic, Caine was a visible presence in multiple public forums and national policy discussions on the issue of multi-user rail access, which Ivanhoe has championed and is consistent with the position of the Boakai Administration. The company is still engaged in ongoing stakeholder discussions with the Government as a new Rail Authority law is being developed, according to a recent Observer interview with the Chair of the Law Reform Commission (LRC). The Observer has since learned that a Stakeholder engagement on the draft NRA law is scheduled for November 4th.