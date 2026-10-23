Liberia: Gonet Academy Taps Min. Kruah to Challenge Graduates On Skills, Innovation and Service

Gonet Academy has named Youth and Sports Minister Atty. Cornelia Wonkerleh Kruah as keynote speaker for its Cohort 15 graduation, bringing the government's youth empowerment agenda into an event focused on professional development, leadership and practical skills.

The ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, October 31, 2026, at 10 a.m. at Harvest Intercontinental Cathedral in Congo Town, Monrovia.

Kruah's selection comes as Liberia continues to confront the challenge of translating its youthful population into a productive workforce through skills development, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities.

The upcoming occasion, for Gonet Academy, reinforces a central principle of professional training that emphasizes that education must extend beyond certificates to equip graduates with the competence, discipline and leadership capacity to contribute meaningfully to their workplaces and communities.

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The minister's "Paradigm Shift" approach to youth development similarly emphasizes moving beyond short-term interventions toward programs that provide practical support, build capacity and deliver measurable results.

The significance of her appearance, however, will ultimately depend on the substance of her message and whether the occasion encourages stronger connections between training institutions, government and employment opportunities.

Gonet Academy Chief Empowerment Officer (CEO), Mohamed Kerkulah, welcomed Minister Kruah's acceptance to serve as keynote speaker.

Kerkulah said the minister's acceptance underscores the importance of recognizing efforts to develop professional skills and build the capacity of young Liberians.

"We are deeply honored and grateful to Minister Cornelia Kruah, for graciously accepting our invitation," he said, adding that the Academy looks forward to welcoming the minister and benefiting from her perspectives on "youth empowerment, leadership, innovation, and national development."

Minister Kruah has emphasized the need to strengthen youth development through institutional reform, technical and vocational education, entrepreneurship, sports and the creative economy. She has also outlined plans for youth resource centers across the 15 counties and greater use of data to inform policy and programming.

Her approach recognizes that providing assistance is only the first step; beneficiaries also need the skills, guidance and follow-up required to turn opportunities into lasting progress.

At the launch of a small-scale grant initiative for market vendors under the National Youth Pathway Program, Kruah said the government wanted to move beyond providing grants without sustained follow-up.

"We want to shift the paradigm that government grants are simply given and forgotten," she said.

The initiative announced plans to support 2,000 vendors across all 15 counties, with training in financial literacy, customer service, business management and record-keeping.

The government's National Cadet Program has also expanded, with reported participation increasing from 235 cadets in the first cohort to 1,100 in the second. Its coverage grew from eight counties to all 15, while the service period increased from three to six months.

These initiatives reflect an emphasis on linking youth interventions with practical experience, accountability and broader access to opportunities. Their long-term impact will depend on implementation, sustained support and evidence of improved outcomes for participants.

Gonet Academy's professional development model complements this agenda by seeking to equip learners with industry-relevant skills, workplace competence and leadership abilities.

The transition from training to employment or entrepreneurship, however, often requires more than technical knowledge. Graduates may also need mentorship, professional networks, workplace exposure and access to financing or business support.

Training institutions can help prepare young people for these demands, while government agencies and private-sector employers can help create pathways through internships, recruitment, enterprise development and other opportunities.

Neither side can achieve this alone. Training providers must remain responsive to workplace needs, while public policy must support an environment in which acquired skills can translate into productive work and economic participation.

Kruah's keynote therefore offers an opportunity to connect the achievements of Gonet Academy's graduating professionals with the wider national conversation about employment, entrepreneurship and youth development.

The country's youth challenge is not simply demographic; it is also about whether young people can access the education, skills and institutional support needed to participate meaningfully in the economy.

The 2022 Liberia Population and Housing Census thematic report on children, adolescents and youth highlights the importance of understanding young people's circumstances and development needs. Persistent concerns about unemployment, underemployment and vulnerable work further underscore the need to connect education with practical opportunities.

Kerkulah emphasized that the academy's graduation ceremonies represent more than the awarding of certificates and diplomas, noting that each graduating cohort reflects months of commitment, sacrifice, learning and personal growth.

"Every graduation at Gonet Academy represents more than the awarding of professional certificates and diplomas. It represents months of dedication, sacrifice, learning, and personal transformation," he said.

He described October 31 as an opportunity to celebrate Cohort 15's accomplishments while reminding graduates that the real value of education lies in how they apply their knowledge and skills beyond the classroom.

"For Cohort 15, October 31 will be a celebration of professional achievement and a reminder that the true value of education lies not merely in the qualifications we acquire, but in how effectively we apply our knowledge and skills to solve problems, create opportunities, and contribute to society," Kerkulah stated.

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His remarks reflect the Academy's emphasis on practical learning and the application of professional competencies to workplace challenges, entrepreneurship and community development.

The CEO also stressed that the country's development depends on deliberate investment in its people, particularly its young population.

"Liberia's greatest resource is its people, particularly its young population. However, potential alone does not guarantee progress," Kerkula said.

He called for sustained investment in relevant skills, mentorship, practical experience and entrepreneurship to help young people become productive contributors to the economy.

The next test, for Cohort 15 graduates, will be how effectively they apply their training in workplaces, businesses, public institutions and their communities.

Kruah's public agenda could reinforce that responsibility by challenging graduates to remain adaptable, demonstrate integrity, solve practical problems and use their professional capabilities to create value for others.

As Cohort 15 prepares to graduate on October 31, the shared message is clear that certificates are milestones, but the greater measure of success lies in the skills graduates apply, the opportunities they create and the contributions they make to Liberia's development.