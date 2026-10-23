Liberia: Ruling Reserved in Kolubah's Petition

Monrovia — High expectations were not met yesterday when the Supreme Court of Liberia held back ruling in a contentious legal dispute involving expelled Montserrado County District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah and the leadership of the House of Representatives.

The full bench of the highest court of the land sat on the matter, which has lingered for almost a year since Mr. Kokubah was expelled by his colleagues on alleged breach of ethics and other unwholesome behavior, with the hope of deriving a solution, but that was not the case.

The Court's failure has left unresolved questions about the proper service of court orders, compliance with judicial directives, and the limits of legislative authority.

The case centers on whether the House leadership was properly served with a Supreme Court order directing it to suspend further action pending the outcome of proceedings before the Court.

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During the Thursday arguments, Cllr. Jonathan Massaquoi, head of the petitioners' legal team, challenged the contention that the court's precept had not been properly served, arguing that Liberia's Civil Procedure Law,not the legislature's internal administrative procedures, provides the controlling legal framework for determining the validity of service.

The dispute places the Supreme Court at the center of a critical legal question: whether the House leadership proceeded with the disputed action despite an effective judicial directive intended to preserve the status quo.

In advancing his argument, Massaquoi cited Section 3.38 of Liberia's Civil Procedure Law, particularly the provision addressing service upon a subdivision of government or a municipal corporation.

Section 3.38(9) states "Personal service upon a subdivision of the government subject to suit or upon a municipal corporation shall be made by reading and delivering the summons to the chief executive thereof."

The provision appears in the Civil Procedure Law, Title 1, Chapter 3, which governs the commencement of civil actions and the service of process.

Relying on this provision, Massaquoi argued that the service of the court's precept should be assessed under the applicable statutory framework rather than the House of Representatives' internal rules governing the receipt and dispatch of official communications.

Cllr. Massaquoi argument focused on the delivery of the precept to the office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives. The legal team maintained that the Speaker was the appropriate official through whom the relevant court process could be received.

However, whether Section 3.38(9) directly governs service on the House of Representatives in this particular proceeding is a legal question for the Supreme Court to determine.

The provision expressly refers to a government subdivision subject to suit or a municipal corporation, and its application to the circumstances before the Court should not be presumed.

The proceedings also examined the role of the Supreme Court's Marshal in serving the court's precept.

According to the arguments presented, a court officer identified during the hearing as Joshua B. was assigned to serve the document at the Speaker's office. The petitioners' side maintained that the document was received there, with a receptionist reportedly acknowledging receipt and signing for a copy.

Massaquoi argued that the legal significance of the service should be determined by the applicable law and the circumstances documented by the court officer, rather than solely by the House's internal procedures for handling official communications.

The issue is significant because the validity of service may affect whether the House leadership was legally placed on notice of the Court's directive and whether its subsequent actions could constitute noncompliance.

The Court must examine the relevant precept, the Marshal's return, the acknowledgment of receipt, and the legal status of the official or office that received the document.

During the arguments, the petitioners maintained that the Court had issued an order directing the House to suspend further action pending the outcome of a scheduled conference. They further argued that the House leadership had been served before proceeding with the action under challenge.

The legal team also referred to the filing of a Bill of Information, through which the alleged noncompliance with the Court's directive was brought to the attention of the Chief Justice.

The petitioners' position raises a fundamental concern about the obligation of public institutions to respect judicial orders while legal proceedings remain pending.

Nevertheless, the filing of a Bill of Information or the appearance of parties before the Court does not, by itself, conclusively establish that a court order was properly served or violated. Those questions depend on the terms of the order, the applicable law, the evidence of service, and the conduct of the parties.

The Supreme Court must determine whether the order was legally effective against the House leadership and whether the action complained of was inconsistent with its terms.

Massaquoi's arguments challenged the reliance on the House of Representatives' internal procedures to resolve the dispute over service.

The legal team maintained that the legislature's administrative practices could not displace statutory requirements governing judicial process.

The distinction is important. Internal procedures may regulate how official correspondence moves within a legislative institution, but the question of whether a judicial precept has been legally served must be resolved under the law applicable to that process.

At the same time, the Court must establish whether the particular statutory provision invoked by Massaquoi applies to the House of Representatives and the type of court process involved in this case.

The ruling could provide important clarification on the relationship between statutory service requirements, legislative administrative procedures, and the enforcement of judicial directives against public institutions.

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Beyond the technical question of service, the dispute raises broader concerns about the separation of powers and the obligation of public officials to comply with lawful court orders.

The legislature and judiciary are separate constitutional institutions, but that separation does not eliminate the need to respect the legal processes governing disputes between them.

If the Supreme Court determines that the precept was properly served and that the House leadership proceeded in violation of an effective order, its ruling could carry significant implications for judicial authority and institutional accountability.

Conversely, if the Court finds that service was defective or that the order did not apply in the manner alleged, that determination would affect the legal basis of the petitioners' claims.

With arguments presented and the ruling reserved, attention now turns to the Supreme Court's interpretation of the relevant statutory provisions and the evidence surrounding service of the precept.

The decision could shape the next phase of the legal dispute involving Kolubah and the House leadership while clarifying the requirements for serving court process on public institutions.

The unresolved questions remain: Was the precept properly served? Did the House leadership act contrary to an effective judicial order? And, if a violation is established, what legal consequences should follow?

The Supreme Court's forthcoming ruling is expected to provide the answers and determine the next legal steps in the dispute.