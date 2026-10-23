Nigeria: No, Nigeria's Food and Drug Regulator Didn't Release 'Long List' of Fake Products

No, Nigeria's food and drug regulator didn't release 'long list' of fake products

IN SHORT: A list attributed to Nigeria's food and drug regulator names more than 100 products and categories of goods as counterfeit. But the agency has disowned the list and urged the public to disregard it.

Public concerns about suspected fake and adulterated food and other consumer goods have intensified in Nigeria in late 2026.

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In September, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (Nafdac) said it removed 7,210 fake, substandard and other non-compliant products during nationwide inspections between May and July.

Nafdac is a government agency that regulates food, medicines, cosmetics and chemicals in the country.

Against this backdrop, several social media users posted a list of what they claimed to be "fake counterfeit products" and attributed it to the agency.

The list includes brands of milk, soft drinks, rice, as well as medicines, cosmetics and personal care products. It also mentions broad categories, including palm oil, honey, fish, meat and poultry.

One post, dated 7 October, reads: "NAFDAC has brought out long list of fake counterfeit products 🙆Go through the list carfullly, open your eyes and ask question(s) , anytime your buying a related goods."

The same claim appeared here and here.

But did Nafdac release the list? We checked.

Nafdac disowns list

Africa Check searched the agency's website and found no alert matching the viral list. The latest alert on the site was issued in August 2026,

The viral list labels broad food categories, including palm oil, honey, fish and meat, as fake without identifying specific products or batch numbers to help consumers identify them. This is uncharacteristic of an official recall alert from the agency.

On 8 October, Nafdac spokesperson Olusayo Akintola said the agency did not publish the list and that it should not be treated as an official alert, recall or safety warning.

"For the avoidance of doubt: the viral list did not emanate from NAFDAC. Members of the public are urged to disregard it in its entirety and not circulate it as an official NAFDAC publication," Akintola told the media.

Nafdac also released a statement on its official X account, urging consumers to report suspected products through its official channels. According to the agency, it does not declare products counterfeit without investigation and scientific verification.

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The list circulating on social media is fake and should be ignored.

Such false warnings could stop people from buying genuine products and disrupt businesses. Consumers should check Nafdac's official alerts when in doubt.