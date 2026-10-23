Nigeria: Ebola - FG Orders Strict Screening At Nigeria's Entry Points

The Ministry of Health says the directive follows concerns raised by the Office of the National Security Adviser over reported breaches of approved Ebola entry protocols.

The federal government has directed relevant agencies and health institutions to strictly enforce Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) screening and other entry protocols at Nigeria's designated points of entry following reports of non-compliance with approved measures.

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare announced the directive in a statement issued on Friday, following concerns raised by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) over reported breaches of the government-approved protocols.

The directive was contained in a circular dated 22 October and signed by the ministry's Permanent Secretary, Daju Kachollom, on behalf of the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate.

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The ministry said consistent and non-discriminatory enforcement of the protocols was necessary to reduce the risk of cross-border transmission and protect public health and national security.

Screening, surveillance

Under the directive, relevant ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), health institutions and other stakeholders are required to comply with prescribed Ebola screening, health declaration, surveillance and other applicable entry requirements.

The ministry also called for stronger coordination, communication, and information sharing among the institutions responsible for implementing the measures.

It said these efforts would support effective disease surveillance, early detection and prompt responses to potential public health threats.

The directive comes as Nigerian health authorities respond to a confirmed Ebola case in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), involving a woman who recently arrived in the country from Uganda.

The authorities have also begun contact tracing to identify people who may have been exposed to the virus.

Reporting breaches

The ministry directed relevant institutions to document and report any actual or attempted breaches of the approved protocols promptly through established channels.

It also urged them to support officials responsible for enforcing the measures and to establish monitoring and accountability mechanisms to sustain compliance.

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The ministry stressed that personnel responsible for enforcement should be allowed to perform their duties professionally and without undue interference.

It further directed the immediate, widespread circulation of the advisory to relevant departments, units, field offices, and personnel to ensure they understood their responsibilities.

All concerned MDAs were instructed to treat the directive as a priority, promptly address identified lapses, and maintain compliance with the approved entry protocols.

The ministry said the measures were intended to safeguard public health and national safety.