Nigeria Vs North Korea - Five Players Who Could Decide World Cup Showdown

With North Korea's attacking firepower posing a serious threat, Nigeria will have to be disciplined at the back while making their own opportunities count.

Nigeria's Flamingos face a major test of their ambitions at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup when they meet defending champions North Korea in their final Group B fixture on Friday, with a place in the knockout stage at stake.

Head coach Akeem Busari's side must find a way to contain an opponent that has scored 12 goals in its opening two matches, dismantling Puerto Rico 6-0 before producing an even more emphatic 6-1 victory over Poland.

Nigeria, meanwhile, bounced back from their opening 2-1 defeat to Poland with a 2-0 win over Puerto Rico, courtesy of goals from Oluwakemi Adegbuyi and Precious Oscar. That victory has kept the Flamingos in contention, but they will need another strong performance to overcome one of the tournament's most dangerous teams.

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With North Korea's attacking firepower posing a serious threat, Nigeria will have to be disciplined at the back while making their own opportunities count. Individual brilliance could prove decisive, making the contributions of these five players particularly important when the teams meet at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat.

Yu Jong-hyang - North Korea

If Nigeria need a reminder of the threat posed by North Korea's attack, Yu Jong-hyang's performances in the opening two fixtures provide it.

Like Kim, Yu has scored four goals, registering two against Puerto Rico and another brace against Poland. Her ability to find the net in consecutive matches makes her one of the leading attacking threats the Flamingos must contain.

Yu also enters the contest with an impressive reputation from the previous edition of the competition, where she won the Golden Ball and Golden Boot at the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

That pedigree, combined with her current form, makes her a player Nigeria cannot afford to overlook. She has demonstrated the ability to convert opportunities and influence matches, while her movement and composure in front of goal make her particularly dangerous when opponents allow her time to turn or attack space.

For Busari's side, the challenge will be to deny Yu the service she needs and ensure that North Korea's attacking players do not repeatedly find themselves in one-on-one situations around the Nigerian penalty area.

With four goals already to her name, Yu will be eager to continue her scoring run, and Nigeria's defensive organisation could determine how much influence she has on the contest.

Oluwakemi Adegbuyi - Nigeria

For Nigeria, Oluwakemi Adegbuyi is one of the players who could make a significant difference as the Flamingos attempt to upset the defending champions and strengthen their chances of reaching the knockout stage.

The Robo Queens forward provided an important response to Nigeria's opening defeat to Poland, scoring the first goal in the 2-0 victory over Puerto Rico on 20 October.

Adegbuyi struck in the 25th minute to give the Flamingos the lead before Precious Oscar sealed the result in stoppage time. Her performance earned her the Player of the Match award, recognising her contribution to a victory that restored confidence within the Nigerian camp.

Her goal was important not only because it put Nigeria ahead but also because it helped ease the pressure on a team that needed a positive result to keep its qualification hopes alive.

Against North Korea, Adegbuyi's ability to take chances will be particularly important. The Asian champions have conceded just once in their first two matches, meaning Nigeria may not enjoy the same number of clear opportunities they had against Puerto Rico.

The Flamingos will need their forwards to be sharp when openings emerge, and Adegbuyi could be central to that effort. Her confidence after scoring in the previous match should provide encouragement as Nigeria prepare for a much more demanding defensive challenge.

If the Nigerian attack can find ways to exploit spaces behind North Korea's defence, Adegbuyi's movement and finishing could offer Busari's side a route to goal.

Kim Won-sim - North Korea

With four goals in the team's opening two matches, Kim Won-sim has emerged as one of North Korea's most dangerous attacking weapons at the tournament.

The forward announced herself with a brace in the 6-0 demolition of Puerto Rico before repeating the feat against Poland, underlining her ability to deliver consistently against different opponents.

Her finishing has been a major part of North Korea's impressive start, and the Flamingos cannot afford to give her the freedom to operate in dangerous areas around the penalty box.

Kim's movement and eye for goal will demand constant attention from Nigeria's defenders, who must remain compact and prevent the forward from receiving possession in positions where she can punish even the smallest defensive lapse.

For the Flamingos, limiting Kim's influence could be one of the most important assignments of the evening. Allowing her to settle into the game would give North Korea another avenue to extend their remarkable scoring run.

Precious Oscar - Nigeria

Precious Oscar completes the list after delivering a crucial contribution off the bench in Nigeria's victory over Puerto Rico.

The forward scored the Flamingos' second goal in stoppage time, putting the result beyond doubt and ensuring Nigeria collected their first three points of the tournament.

Her late strike demonstrated the importance of maintaining attacking intensity until the final whistle, particularly in a competition where goal difference and qualification permutations could become decisive.

Oscar's contribution also gives Nigeria another attacking option to consider against North Korea. Whether she starts or is introduced during the match, her ability to make an impact in the final third could be valuable in a fixture where the Flamingos may need to take advantage of limited opportunities.

The challenge for Nigeria will be to create enough openings to bring their attacking players into dangerous positions. Against a North Korean side that has scored freely and conceded only once, the Flamingos cannot afford to waste chances.

Oscar will be hoping to build on her goal against Puerto Rico and provide another important contribution as Nigeria pursue a place in the knockout rounds.

Her previous impact also offers Busari an option if the game requires fresh attacking energy in the second half, particularly if Nigeria are chasing a goal or need to change the rhythm of the contest.

Ri Ye-rim - North Korea

While much of the attention has centred on Kim and Yu, Ri Ye-rim is another North Korean attacker who deserves close monitoring after her performances in the group stage.

Ri scored in the 6-0 victory over Puerto Rico and found the net again against Poland, demonstrating that North Korea's threat extends well beyond their two leading scorers.

Her contribution is particularly significant for Nigeria because it highlights the difficulty of preparing to face an attack with several players capable of delivering goals. Concentrating exclusively on Kim and Yu could leave other members of the North Korean forward line with the space to make the difference.

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Ri's involvement in the scoring against both opponents also reflects the attacking depth that has helped the defending champions record 12 goals in two games.

Nigeria's defenders and midfielders must therefore remain alert to runners arriving from different areas of the pitch rather than allowing their attention to become fixed on the most prominent names.

If Ri receives the freedom to attack the penalty area, she could become another major problem for the Flamingos. Her performances so far make her a genuine threat as North Korea look to complete the group stage with another victory.

A defining test for the Flamingos

Friday's meeting is more than just another group-stage fixture for Nigeria. With qualification at stake, the Flamingos must produce a disciplined performance against a North Korean side that has looked formidable in front of goal.

Kim Won-sim and Yu Jong-hyang headline the defending champions' attacking threat, while Ri Ye-rim's contribution underlines the depth of their forward line. Nigeria will need to be alert across the pitch to prevent North Korea from dictating the contest.

At the other end, Adegbuyi and Oscar have already shown that they can make decisive contributions, and the Flamingos will need their attacking players to deliver again if they are to challenge the champions.

Busari's team have demonstrated resilience by recovering from their defeat to Poland, but the next step is to prove they can compete with the strongest sides in the tournament.

For Nigeria, the formula is clear: defend with discipline, remain composed under pressure and take the chances that come their way. If the Flamingos can execute that plan, they have an opportunity to turn a difficult assignment into a defining moment in their World Cup campaign.