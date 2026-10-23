West Africa: Qnet Reports Rescue of 300 Scam Victims, Strengthens Fight Against Fraud in West Africa

International direct-selling company QNET says its collaboration with law enforcement agencies across West Africa has helped rescue more than 300 suspected scam victims in Ghana, as the company intensifies efforts to combat fraudulent activities carried out by individuals misusing its name and products.

The company also disclosed that it has referred 158 cases to authorities, assisted more than 3,000 victims in returning to their countries or families and terminated 141 independent distributor accounts for violating its policies.

The disclosures were made during QNET VCON Malaysia 2026 media webinars held Oct. 22 for journalists in Liberia and Sierra Leone, focusing on the company's anti-fraud initiatives, law enforcement partnerships and efforts to protect the public from deceptive recruitment schemes.

Speaking during the virtual engagement, QNET Regional General Manager for West and Central Africa Cherif Sarr said the company's cooperation with Ghana's Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has produced results in identifying suspected fraud networks and assisting victims.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Sarr identified a memorandum of understanding between QNET and EOCO as a major component of the company's strategy to strengthen cooperation with security institutions.

He said QNET has also engaged INTERPOL through security workshops and intelligence-sharing initiatives aimed at addressing scams involving the unauthorized use of its name.

According to the company, it has formally endorsed the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC)-INTERPOL Global Public-Private Partnership Framework Against Fraud, which promotes cooperation between businesses and law enforcement institutions.

"We have moved far beyond just saying things we like to do; we are actually doing the things we promised to do," Sarr said.

He maintained that the partnerships are intended to distinguish QNET's legitimate business operations from criminal activities conducted by individuals falsely claiming affiliation with the company.

QNET disclosed that between 2025 and October 2026, it terminated 141 distributor accounts for noncompliance with company policies, including 26 accounts allegedly linked to facilitating false cross-border movement.

The company reiterated its zero-tolerance policy toward fraudulent job offers, coercion, deceptive recruitment and illegal cross-border activities involving its name.

It also highlighted its Business 2U accreditation process, which requires independent distributors seeking to operate offices to undergo verification, meet regulatory requirements and obtain authorization.

QNET urged the public to report suspicious offices or individuals claiming to represent the company without authorization.

The company further disclosed that its "QNET Against Scams" campaign, launched in August 2024, has been implemented in Ghana, Sierra Leone and Senegal, with plans to expand public awareness activities to additional countries.

Meanwhile, the webinars featured firsthand accounts from African journalists who recently visited QNET's headquarters in Malaysia to assess its operations.

Cecilia Sesay, a television presenter with the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation, described her September visit as an eye-opening experience.

She said the visit allowed her to inspect the company's offices and products, interact with staff and question management about allegations involving the misuse of QNET's name in Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Sesay expressed satisfaction with the explanations provided by company officials and the operations she observed.

Similarly, Liberian journalist Blamo N. Toe of The Liberian Investigator recounted visiting QNET's headquarters, product gallery and QI University during the Malaysian engagement.

Toe also attended the opening ceremony of VCON 2026, which brought together independent distributors from several countries, and participated in a press conference with company executives.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Legal Affairs Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He described the engagement as an opportunity to ask questions directly about QNET's business model, products and the allegations surrounding its operations, saying executives provided transparent responses during the press conference.

Since 2022, QNET has organized visits for journalists and social media influencers from African countries to its Malaysian headquarters and VCON conferences to provide firsthand exposure to its business operations.

The Liberia and Sierra Leone webinar session was hosted by Amin Kef Sesay, managing editor of The Calabash Newspaper.

QNET said it remains committed to strengthening cooperation with law enforcement agencies, promoting public awareness and taking disciplinary action against individuals who misuse its name for fraudulent activities.