Nigeria: Okonjo-Iweala, Cardoso, Adesina Lead Nigeria's Thought Leadership Ranking

Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has emerged as Nigeria's leading thought leader, according to the inaugural GREY Capital Index of 2026.

The index, published by Podhium, a Lagos-based reputation ratings institution, said Okonjo-Iweala scored 91.2 out of 100 to rank first among 500 Nigerian leaders assessed across 25 sectors.

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Yemi Cardoso, came second with 83.0 points, while former president of the African Development Bank Group, Akinwunmi Adesina, ranked third with 81.0 points.

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President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote and the chairman of Heirs Holdings and founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, Tony Elumelu, ranked fourth and fifth with 78.6 and 77.4 points, respectively.

The other leaders in the top 10 are, Chairman of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede; Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed; founder of Zenith Bank, Jim Ovia; founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Atedo Peterside and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi.

According to Podhium, the index assesses thought leadership based on the depth, originality, reach and influence of ideas, using four dimensions: growth, reputation, expertise and yield.

The institution said more than 3,000 names were considered during the screening process, with 867 leaders assessed before 500 were selected for the final ranking.

Only 10 leaders, representing two percent of those ranked, attained the Apex Architect category, which requires a score of at least 75.

Another 64 leaders were classified as industry authorities, while 426, representing 85.2 percent, fell within the Ecosystem Shaper category.

Managing Director of Podhium, Obiora Tabansi Onyeaso said, "Nigeria has never been short of thinkers in executive suits and the upper echelons of government. What has been missing is an instrument that can tell original, evidenced thought apart from the commentary that merely circulates and echoes what is discussed on stage."

The report identified a gap in thought leadership among Nigeria's banking sector, noting that none of the 37 ranked leaders in the industry scored high enough to enter the Apex Architect category.

It attributed the trend to what it described as the "latent penalty" faced by professionals in regulated industries, where speaking openly on certain issues could carry professional risks.

The report noted that prominent former banking executives, including Jim Ovia, Aig-Imoukhuede and Atedo Peterside, have built platforms outside traditional banking through philanthropy, education and leadership development.

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International development organisations recorded the highest average score among sectors with at least 10 ranked leaders, with an average of 52.2 points.

This was higher than the 35.5 average recorded by the arts, culture and entertainment sector.

The index also found that women accounted for 222 of the 500 ranked leaders, representing 44.4 percent.

Two women made the top 10, with Okonjo-Iweala ranking first and Mohammed seventh. Women also accounted for 10 of the 36 leaders who scored at least 0.90 on the index's quality verification measure.

However, their average final score of 36.8 was below the 41.3 recorded by men.

Podhium attributed the gap partly to differences in access to channels that carry greater weight in the ranking.

Onyeaso said the limited number of leaders in the highest category reflected a lack of institutional support for sustained intellectual production rather than a shortage of talent.

"Ten Apex Architects in a country of 230 million people is not a talent deficit. It is an infrastructure deficit," he said.

He identified the limited number of endowed academic chairs, funded think tanks and platforms for sustained intellectual work as factors constraining thought leadership in Nigeria.