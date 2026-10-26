Nigeria: Mixed Reactions Trail Emir of Katsina's Address to Tinubu's Campaign Council

The Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmumini Kabir Usman's address to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Presidential Campaign Council during its recent visit to the Katsina Emirate has sparked mixed reactions among residents and political observers.

While some have described the monarch's remarks as a courageous act of patriotism and a demonstration of responsible leadership, others believe he crossed the boundaries of his traditional institution by publicly addressing prominent political figures on sensitive political issues.

The reactions gathered momentum days after an audio recording of the visit went viral on social media.

In the recording, the Emir was heard urging political leaders to prioritise citizens' welfare, promote peaceful coexistence, and address the challenges facing Nigerians.

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The remarks attracted attention because they appeared to depart from the usual formalities associated with such visits, with the monarch delivering a blunt message about the responsibilities of political leaders to the people they seek to govern.

The Emir, who received the delegation led by Governor Dikko Umaru Radda and the Director-General of the campaign council, Senator Abdul'aziz Abubakar Yari, stressed that politics should not be reduced to hostility, confrontation, or personal attacks.

He urged members of Tinubu's 2027 campaign council to place the interests of citizens above political ambitions, warning that leaders would ultimately be held accountable for how they discharged their responsibilities.

In the audio, the Emir told Yari that political leaders must support the people if they expected divine assistance in their own endeavors.

"DG, you are on board now, and as a community leader, I must say the truth whenever I open my mouth. You have to assist the people for God to assist you, whoever you are. We should know that God will surely ask us someday," he said.

The monarch also called for unity among political leaders in the North-West, questioning the region's response to persistent insecurity and the difficulties faced by farmers.

"We should unite ourselves, especially the North-West. North-West, where are we? Different forums here and there, and yet we are denied the opportunity to go to our farms, and we keep quiet. No, we have to talk," he said.

During the visit, Yari said the delegation was at the palace to pay homage to the Emir and seek the support of the Katsina Emirate and the people of the state for Tinubu's re-election bid.

Katsina-based political analyst, Dr. Bashir Ibrahim Kurfi, described the Emir's address as an expression of responsible and responsive leadership, saying it reflected what many Nigerians expected from traditional rulers.

Kurfi said the monarch had identified fundamental issues requiring urgent attention, particularly insecurity, economic hardship, and the need to improve citizens' living conditions.

He noted that while many residents welcomed the address as a timely reminder that public welfare should remain the priority of elected officials, others interpreted it as a significant intervention in the political conversations surrounding the 2027 general elections.

According to him, the Emir's emphasis on the welfare of ordinary Nigerians reflected the concerns of people struggling with the rising cost of living and insecurity.

He added that political leaders should devote more attention to delivering on their promises than engaging in struggles for political power.

However, a politician, Ibrahim Ahmad KK, said he did not consider the substance of the Emir's remarks wrong but disagreed with the manner and timing of their delivery.

KK argued that publicly addressing prominent political figures in such a manner was inappropriate, adding that the Emir could have convened a private meeting to raise the same concerns.

"He has the power to call for a meeting secretly and address all the valid issues he raised that day, but addressing top public figures publicly like that is wrong, and this is my personal belief," he said.

He added that the incident could reignite discussions about the relationship between traditional rulers and politicians, particularly the limits of public criticism by traditional institutions.

In contrast, Malam Abubakar Ahmed, spokesperson for Senator Ahmad Babba Kaita, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Katsina State, said the Emir's remarks accurately reflected the realities facing the region.

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He said the monarch's position aligned with the ADC's advocacy for people-centred governance across the North-West.

"ADC is going to run a people-centred government, and that is why all the ADC candidates in the North-West have agreed to run a consecutive government approach to issues simultaneously in order to be able to tackle those pressing issues affecting the people of the region," he said.

Despite the differing interpretations of the Emir's address, the debate has drawn attention to the expectations of citizens regarding leadership, accountability, and the role of traditional institutions in public affairs.

For supporters of the monarch's intervention, his message was a necessary reminder that the welfare and security of the people should take precedence over political interests. For his critics, the controversy centres on how such concerns should be communicated to political leaders.