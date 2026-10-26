Nigeria: INEC, Police Move to Protect 232,000 Voters With Disabilities

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigeria Police Force have pledged stronger measures to protect about 232,000 votes of people with disabilities from intimidation, harassment and discrimination ahead of the 2027 general elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, said the commission was prioritising disability-inclusive election security protocols, targeted training for security personnel, accessible channels for reporting incidents and stronger coordination among electoral and security agencies.

He said the commission's records showed that persons with disabilities accounted for approximately 0.23 per cent of registered voters, stressing that credible elections must allow every eligible Nigerian to vote freely, safely and without discrimination.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Isyaku Mohammed, who represented Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Rilwan Disu at a TAF Africa engagement in Abuja on Friday, said 20 senior officers would take the outcome of the programme back to their respective commands to review existing procedures and promote compliance with proposed protection measures.

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He said protecting voters with disabilities, preventing intimidation and ensuring safe access to polling units were core police responsibilities.

The European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, Gautier Mignot, urged security agencies to translate commitments into practical procedures, training and effective responses to incidents involving voters with disabilities.

Earlier, TAF Africa Board Chairman, Prof. Vincent Anibogu, called for measures to address barriers including discrimination, intimidation and inaccessible communication during electoral activities.

The engagement was organised by TAF Africa under the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria programme to strengthen inclusive electoral participation and security ahead of the 2027 elections.