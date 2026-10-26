Nigeria: When Fear Travels Faster Than Disease

opinion

Few words in public health can alter the mood of a nation as quickly as Ebola. The name evokes memories of devastating outbreaks, overwhelmed communities and health workers risking their lives to care for the sick. Within hours, a confirmed case can generate legitimate concern, alarming speculation and a flood of unverified messages. Yet, while the virus demands an urgent epidemiological response, the public response to the threat can either strengthen containment efforts or make them more difficult.

On October 20, 2026, Nigeria confirmed an imported case of Ebola disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus in the Federal Capital Territory. The patient, a woman with a recent travel history involving Uganda, developed symptoms on October 7 and sought care at a private health facility in Abuja on October 11. Laboratory testing subsequently confirmed the infection, prompting contact tracing, isolation and intensified infection prevention and control measures. The federal government and its partners moved to coordinate the response, while investigations continued into the patient's exposure history and the possibility of further transmission.

This development is serious, but public health decisions must be guided by evidence rather than the emotional weight of a disease's name. An imported case does not automatically signify widespread community transmission, just as the absence of documented wider transmission at a particular point does not eliminate the possibility of subsequent cases. Nigeria must therefore sustain a high level of vigilance without creating unnecessary alarm. The central question is whether the country's existing preparedness arrangements can translate into timely detection, effective containment and credible public communication under real-world conditions.

Nigeria already has institutional mechanisms for epidemic preparedness and response. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has surveillance systems, incident management arrangements and established responsibilities for coordinating responses to infectious disease threats. The country has also undertaken Ebola preparedness activities, including simulation exercises designed to assess response arrangements and identify operational gaps. The existence of these structures is important, but their effectiveness must ultimately be judged by their performance when an actual threat emerges.

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Preparedness cannot be measured solely by the number of meetings held, protocols developed or simulation exercises completed. It must be demonstrated through the speed of case recognition, the reliability of laboratory confirmation, the availability of appropriate protective equipment, the effectiveness of contact tracing and the ability of public and private health facilities to follow established referral and infection prevention protocols. The priority should not be to create additional structures simply to demonstrate activity, but to ensure that existing arrangements function effectively and that identified weaknesses are corrected.

The circumstances surrounding the patient's presentation in Abuja illustrate why this matters. Early symptoms of Ebola, including fever, fatigue, headache and muscle pain, are nonspecific and may resemble malaria and other common febrile illnesses. In a country where endemic infections place considerable demands on health services, clinicians must maintain an appropriate index of suspicion when patients present with compatible symptoms and relevant epidemiological exposure histories. This does not mean treating every fever as Ebola. It means applying sound clinical judgement, asking appropriate travel and exposure questions, observing infection prevention and control precautions and initiating prompt notification and referral when a patient meets the criteria for investigation.

Nigeria should use this episode to reinforce operational readiness across public and private healthcare facilities, particularly in major travel hubs and referral centres. State ministries of health and public health emergency operations centres should verify that designated response teams can be activated promptly, suspected cases can be referred safely, laboratories have appropriate diagnostic pathways and health workers know where to obtain current guidance. These checks should be documented, time-bound and followed by corrective action where gaps are identified. Preparedness must extend beyond federal institutions to the state and local government levels where many initial clinical encounters occur.

The response also exposes a dimension of epidemic control that receives insufficient attention when preparedness is discussed primarily in technical terms. Information is itself a determinant of public behaviour. During an outbreak, official announcements compete with social media speculation, forwarded messages, sensational headlines and informal accounts that may appear more immediate or relatable than government statements. When verified information arrives late, is inconsistent across agencies or fails to address people's practical concerns, misinformation can occupy the space left behind.

The consequences can be substantial. People who fear stigma or discrimination may conceal symptoms, avoid health facilities or hesitate to cooperate with contact tracing. Health workers may face hostility, while travellers and their families may be unfairly treated as sources of infection. Such responses can compromise surveillance, delay case identification and make containment more difficult. Public communication must therefore be treated as an operational component of outbreak response, alongside laboratory diagnosis, clinical management and epidemiological surveillance.

Nigeria does not need to begin by assuming that risk communication structures are absent. The more useful task is to determine whether existing arrangements are delivering timely, coordinated and understandable information to the people who need it. The NCDC, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, state health authorities and relevant partners should establish a consistent rhythm of public updates, even when there is no major development to announce. Each update should distinguish confirmed facts from preliminary findings, explain what remains uncertain and provide clear guidance on when and where to seek assistance.

This communication must also reach beyond official social media accounts. Radio, local language broadcasts, community health workers, traditional institutions and religious leaders can help communicate verified guidance to populations with limited internet access or lower levels of health literacy. Their involvement should be organised through existing public health communication arrangements, with clear guidance on referral pathways and procedures for correcting misinformation. Community engagement should be two-way, allowing authorities to understand concerns and adjust their communication accordingly.

The media has a parallel responsibility to report the outbreak proportionately. A frightening headline may attract attention, but it can also distort the public's understanding of risk. Journalists should distinguish an imported case from sustained community transmission, avoid attributing infection to entire nationalities or communities and update reports when scientific evidence changes. Genetic similarity between viral samples, where established, should not be presented as proof of a direct epidemiological link without supporting evidence. Accuracy is particularly important when reporting on infectious diseases because misinformation can affect both individual behaviour and regional cooperation.

Nigeria should also strengthen the practical coordination between outbreak surveillance and cross-border public health collaboration. International travel and population movement mean that no country can rely exclusively on domestic surveillance to identify emerging threats. Relevant authorities should maintain communication with regional counterparts, ensure that information about suspected exposures can be shared through established channels and apply proportionate, evidence-based measures at points of entry. These efforts must be balanced with respect for travellers and affected communities, avoiding blanket suspicion or restrictions unsupported by epidemiological evidence.

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Finally, the country should ensure that emergency preparedness does not inadvertently weaken routine health services. Outbreak responses can place additional demands on already stretched personnel, laboratory services and supplies. State authorities should monitor whether emergency measures are disrupting maternal and newborn care, routine immunisation and other essential services, and make adjustments where necessary. Protecting the population from an emerging infection must remain compatible with protecting it from the everyday causes of preventable illness and death.

The immediate priorities are clear. Nigeria must continue case investigation, monitor identified contacts, protect health workers and maintain the capacity to detect and respond promptly to further suspected cases. Beyond the immediate response, the country must examine what this episode reveals about the implementation of existing preparedness arrangements and act on any gaps identified. That requires accountability, measurable corrective actions and sustained investment in the people and systems responsible for epidemic control.

Ebola is a serious public health threat, but fear is not a containment strategy. Nigeria's response must be defined by clinical vigilance, epidemiological evidence, operational discipline and communication that respects the public's right to reliable information. The strength of preparedness lies not in claiming that every eventuality has been anticipated, but in demonstrating that institutions can identify weaknesses, adapt quickly and protect communities when uncertainty is greatest. In an epidemic, the virus must be tracked through surveillance, while misinformation must be confronted through credible communication. Both tasks demand urgency, and neither can be left to chance.