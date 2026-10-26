Nigeria: 'Poverty Will Go' - Full List of Tinubu's 2027 Promises As APC Flags Off Campaign in Kaduna

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised Nigerians prosperity, economic recovery and a better future as he formally launched his re-election campaign in Kaduna, asking voters to give him another four years to consolidate his administration's policies and achievements.

Addressing supporters at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign flag-off at Ranchers Bees Stadium on Saturday, October 24, Tinubu defended his economic reforms, dismissed opposition criticism of hunger and poverty and urged Nigerians to support him in the January 16, 2027 presidential election.

The President maintained that his administration was working to eradicate hunger and poverty, insisting that opposition politicians who criticised his handling of the economy were responsible for the problems.

"We have prosperity, consistency, growth, recovery and opportunity. I assure you of that," he told the crowd.

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Tinubu also ruled out a return to the petrol subsidy regime, declaring that the policy was in the past, while highlighting infrastructure development as part of his administration's record.

However, the promises made in Kaduna echo several commitments he made during the 2023 presidential campaign, when he pledged to tackle poverty, improve food security, create jobs, strengthen security and expand electricity access.

As the President seeks a second term, here are seven commitments from his Kaduna campaign launch and how they compare with the promises he made in 2023.

1. Prosperity And Economic Recovery

At the Kaduna rally, Tinubu promised Nigerians prosperity, growth, recovery and opportunities, urging voters to give his administration another mandate to consolidate its policies.

He also assured supporters that they would not regret voting for him again, presenting continuity as necessary to sustain the direction of his government.

The promise comes amid public concerns over the cost of living, rising prices and the impact of the administration's economic reforms.

Since assuming office in May 2023, Tinubu has removed the petrol subsidy and introduced changes to the foreign exchange system, measures his government has defended as necessary to stabilise public finances and improve the economy.

However, the reforms have also contributed to significant financial pressure on households, with higher transport and living costs becoming major concerns for Nigerians.

In his 2023 Renewed Hope manifesto, Tinubu had pledged to restructure the economy to stimulate growth, create jobs, reduce unemployment and end extreme poverty. He also promised to promote domestic manufacturing, attract investment and improve the country's productive capacity.

2. Eradication Of Hunger And Poverty

One of the most prominent moments at the Kaduna rally came when Tinubu responded to criticism of his administration's handling of hunger and poverty by blaming previous administrations and political opponents.

"I hear my opponents talking about hunger. Who created it? They did. They created hunger and poverty. We are trying to eradicate them," he said.

The President's remarks placed the fight against poverty at the centre of his second-term campaign, even as the opposition continues to criticise his economic policies.

His promise to eradicate poverty also raises questions about how his administration intends to address the immediate challenges facing households struggling with food prices and other essential expenses.

What he promised in 2023:

Tinubu pledged to end extreme poverty through economic growth, employment generation, social interventions and policies designed to improve the incomes of Nigerians.

His manifesto also proposed measures to expand economic opportunities and improve living standards, particularly for vulnerable populations.

3. No Return To Petrol Subsidy

Tinubu used the Kaduna rally to reaffirm his opposition to restoring the petrol subsidy, presenting its removal as a permanent break from a policy he considers costly and vulnerable to abuse.

"What is past is past. Fuel subsidy is in our past. No more corruption, no more falsification of invoices, no more lies and no more smuggling," he said.

The President's position signals that a return to the subsidy regime is unlikely to form part of his proposed second-term economic direction.

However, subsidy removal remains one of the most contentious policies of his administration because of its effects on transport fares, food distribution and the cost of running businesses.

What he promised in 2023:

In his inaugural address on May 29, 2023, Tinubu defended the phase-out of petrol subsidies, arguing that the savings should be redirected towards infrastructure, education, healthcare and employment.

The policy became one of the defining decisions of his presidency, with the government subsequently defending its economic reform programme.

The challenge for Tinubu is to demonstrate that the anticipated long-term benefits of the reform can outweigh the immediate financial burden on households and businesses.

4. Regular Payment Of Salaries And Improved Welfare

At the Kaduna rally, Tinubu defended his administration's record on salary payments, declaring that the government pays salaries regularly and praising APC governors for their performance.

"We pay salaries regularly. Our governors are working, and I am proud of them. They are developing their states," he said.

The statement formed part of his broader argument that his administration and its political allies were delivering results despite criticism from opposition parties.

However, regular salary payments represent only one aspect of workers' welfare. Purchasing power, wage adequacy and the ability of families to afford basic necessities remain important measures of economic wellbeing.

What he promised in 2023:

Tinubu pledged to create meaningful economic opportunities, expand employment and promote policies that would improve the welfare of workers and vulnerable Nigerians.

His manifesto also proposed a jobs and prosperity framework intended to support labour-intensive infrastructure projects, industrial development and improved social services.

5. Food Security And Lower Food Prices

Tinubu's pledge to eradicate hunger in Kaduna brings one of his most important 2023 campaign commitments back into focus: making food more available and affordable.

Although the President blamed previous administrations and opposition politicians for the country's hunger crisis, his Kaduna remarks did not provide a detailed new target or timetable for reducing food prices.

Food affordability remains closely linked to agricultural production, transportation costs, insecurity in farming communities, storage facilities and the wider cost of doing business.

What he promised in 2023:

Tinubu pledged to strengthen food security through agricultural hubs, improved storage facilities, agricultural processing and measures to reduce post-harvest losses.

His manifesto also proposed commodity exchange boards to guarantee minimum prices for selected agricultural products, with the stated aim of improving farmers' incomes while making food more affordable for consumers.

He promised that food would become more abundant and less expensive.

6. Infrastructure Development

Infrastructure featured prominently in the Kaduna campaign launch, with Tinubu inaugurating an 81-kilometre section of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano dual carriageway.

The project was presented by the Presidency as part of the administration's investment in critical infrastructure and its efforts to improve transportation links across the North-West.

Improved road infrastructure can reduce travel times, ease the movement of goods and connect agricultural producers to markets. However, the wider benefits depend on the quality of construction, maintenance and completion of connected sections of the road network.

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What he promised in 2023:

Tinubu pledged to prioritise national infrastructure networks covering roads, railways and ports. His manifesto also linked infrastructure development to industrial growth, employment generation and improved economic productivity.

He further proposed redirecting resources previously spent on petrol subsidies towards infrastructure and other public services.

7. Jobs, Opportunities And A Better Future For Young Nigerians

In Kaduna, Tinubu appealed to Nigerians, including young people, to support his second-term bid, promising prosperity and a better tomorrow.

His remarks presented the 2027 election as an opportunity to continue the administration's policies and pursue the economic recovery he said was underway.

However, the President did not announce a specific new employment target in the reported remarks at the flag-off.

What he promised in 2023:

Tinubu pledged to create one million new jobs in the digital economy and introduce policies to stimulate employment through industrial development, infrastructure investment and support for businesses.

His manifesto also identified women and young people as important beneficiaries of the administration's economic and social policies.

What Nigerians will be watching:

Whether the government can create more stable and productive jobs, expand opportunities for young people and improve access to digital skills, financing and business support.

The key measure will be whether economic expansion produces employment opportunities that can absorb new entrants into the labour market and provide sustainable incomes.

For young Nigerians, the promise of a better future will be judged by access to decent work and the ability to build independent livelihoods.