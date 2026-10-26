Nigeria: 79 Varsities, 46 Polytechnics, 41 Colleges Get N38.93bn Intervention Fund

The Federal Government has disbursed N38.93 billion to 166 public tertiary institutions nationwide under the Needs Assessment Revitalisation Fund.

The intervention fund aims to address infrastructure gaps and improve teaching and learning facilities.

The disbursement covers 79 universities, 46 polytechnics, and 41 colleges of education, with funds earmarked for approved projects to strengthen infrastructure and enhance the quality of education across these institutions.

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The intervention was announced on behalf of the government by Efe Ovuakporie, Head of Media at the Federal Ministry of Finance.

She said universities received the largest share of the intervention, with N28.5 billion allocated to 79 institutions, while 46 polytechnics received N5.8 billion and 41 colleges of education received N4.7 billion.

"The intervention forms part of the Federal Government's efforts to address the needs of public universities and support the implementation of agreed measures under the Memorandum of Understanding between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)," she noted.

The government said the disbursement was intended to enable beneficiary institutions to commence or advance approved projects addressing critical infrastructure deficits and other identified institutional needs.

It added that the funding was expected to help strengthen the quality of tertiary education in Nigeria by improving facilities and supporting institutional development.

Government also stressed the need for approved funding to be channelled towards the intended projects to improve educational infrastructure and build institutional capacity across the country.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Federal Government's Needs Assessment intervention followed concerns over the poor state of public universities and the need for targeted investment to improve their infrastructure and academic environment.