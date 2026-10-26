Nigeria: Traders Seek Yobe Govt's Support Over Rising Business Costs

Rising transportation costs, fluctuating prices and declining purchasing power are putting pressure on traders in Potiskum, Yobe State, prompting them to call on the government for support.

This came as the town continues to attract merchants and customers from major commercial centres.

The traders, who spoke in separate interviews with LEADERSHIP, said limited access to capital was also constraining their operations, with some calling for affordable loans to sustain their activities and expand their businesses.

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One of the traders, Malam Abdullahi, said business remained encouraging, with customers travelling from Kano and other places to buy goods in Potiskum.

"Business is going well. People are coming from Kano and other places to buy goods and we are grateful to God," he said.

He, however, identified high transportation costs, unstable prices, limited capital and reduced purchasing power as major challenges confronting them.

Abdullahi appealed to the government to provide loans and other forms of financial assistance to help business owners sustain their operations and contribute to economic growth.

Similarly, Adamu Alhaji Ngalda, a trader in locally made plates, said merchants brought goods from Kano, Maiduguri and other commercial centres to sell in Potiskum.

He described the town as a viable trading destination, noting that merchants continued to bring in large quantities of goods to meet demand.

"Trading here is better than you might think. People bring in goods in large quantities, sell them and return home," he said.

Potiskum is an important commercial centre in Yobe State, with markets that deal in foodstuffs, household utensils, locally fabricated metal products, and vehicle spare parts, among other commodities.

Its commercial activities also support transport operators, retailers and artisans who depend on daily transactions for their livelihoods.

Another trader, Alhaji Babawuro Me Samira, expressed gratitude for the opportunities available to businesspeople and prayed for continued prosperity for traders and young people.

The town's established trading links offer opportunities for further investment in agriculture, livestock, transportation, vehicle maintenance and general merchandise.

However, traders say access to affordable financing and improvements in market infrastructure could help ease operating pressures, strengthen businesses and enable them to take greater advantage of the commercial opportunities available in Potiskum.