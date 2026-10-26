Nigeria: Zamfara Steps Up Ebola Containment Measures After Passenger With 38°c Fever Arrives Airport

The Zamfara State Government has intensified Ebola surveillance at Gusau airport, major motor parks and other entry points after a passenger arriving from Saudi Arabia was found with a body temperature of 38 degrees Celsius during screening.

The passenger, an indigene of the state, was identified by health officials and referred for further medical assessment as part of measures to detect and respond promptly to suspected cases.

The state Commissioner for Health, Nafisa Maradun, disclosed this while leading a medical team to inaugurate passenger screening at the airport.

She said the government had deployed medical personnel to strategic locations, including the airport and major motor parks, to screen travellers and strengthen the early detection of potentially infectious diseases.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The surveillance measures are part of the state's efforts to prevent the possible spread of Ebola following Nigeria's confirmation of a case in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on October 20.

The government said the screening exercise was designed to identify travellers who might require further medical evaluation and ensure that suspected cases were promptly referred to the appropriate health authorities.

Maradun said the state was taking precautionary measures to protect residents and prevent the virus from spreading into Zamfara.

She urged residents to remain calm, cooperate with health officials and support the government's disease surveillance efforts.

The commissioner's disclosure comes amid heightened public health vigilance following the confirmation of Ebola in Nigeria, with health authorities across the country strengthening surveillance and preparedness to minimise the risk of further transmission.

As part of the response, the Zamfara State Ministry of Health has directed public and private healthcare facilities, disease surveillance officers and local government health authorities to reinforce their preparedness measures.

The directive requires health facilities to maintain vigilance for suspected cases, strengthen screening procedures and promptly report individuals who exhibit symptoms or have a relevant history of exposure.

The government is also working with relevant agencies, including the Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigeria Immigration Service, to improve surveillance and coordination at entry points.

The collaboration is intended to strengthen the identification of travellers who may require medical assessment and ensure that relevant authorities can respond quickly to potential public health threats.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ebola Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Transport operators and other workers in the transportation sector are also expected to support the surveillance exercise by identifying and reporting passengers who appear unwell or may require further medical attention.

The state government said the combined measures were aimed at strengthening early detection, improving coordination among relevant agencies and preventing the potential spread of Ebola within Zamfara.

However, a passenger presenting with a fever does not, by itself, confirm an Ebola infection. Further medical assessment is required to establish the cause of the elevated temperature.