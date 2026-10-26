Nigeria: Ebola - Oyo Activates Rapid Response Teams, Strengthens Disease Surveillance

The Oyo State Government has activated rapid response teams and strengthened disease surveillance as part of measures to prevent an Ebola outbreak in the state.

The government has also brought relevant ministries, departments and agencies, including the Ministries of Health, Agriculture, Information and Environment, under a coordinated platform to improve preparedness and emergency response.

The initiative, coordinated by the Ministry of Health under Commissioner for Health, Dr Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, is aimed at strengthening inter-agency collaboration, public awareness and early detection of suspected Ebola cases and other infectious diseases.

As part of the measures, the state has strengthened the Infectious Disease Centre at Olodo and placed rapid response teams on standby to ensure a coordinated response to suspected cases.

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The government has also distributed Information, Education and Communication materials to educate residents on Ebola symptoms, transmission and preventive measures.

Ajetunmobi said public enlightenment efforts had been intensified, while healthcare workers had been directed to observe infection prevention and control protocols, including the proper use of personal protective equipment such as face masks, face shields and gloves when attending to patients.

She explained that the risk of Ebola transmission is generally lower before an infected person develops symptoms, but urged residents to remain vigilant and comply with public health advisories.

The commissioner cautioned residents against panic and the spread of unverified information, advising them to report suspected symptoms promptly to the appropriate health authorities.

She noted that Ebola's early symptoms could resemble those of malaria and typhoid fever, making it important for residents to take unusual symptoms seriously and seek medical attention.

The government has also directed hospitals across the state to strengthen infectious disease preparedness, with emphasis on screening procedures, protective equipment and infection prevention protocols.

The involvement of the Ministries of Health, Agriculture, Information and Environment is expected to support coordinated disease surveillance, public communication and preventive measures within their respective areas of responsibility.

The state government urged residents to remain calm, avoid spreading rumours and cooperate with health authorities as it continues to strengthen surveillance, public awareness and emergency response measures.