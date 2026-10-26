Nigeria: Profiles - the Men, Women Seeking to Be Nigeria's President in 2027

Nigeria has 22 registered parties but INEC cleared the presidential candidates of 18 of them.

The Independent National Electoral Commission recently released the list of cleared presidential candidates and their running mates for the 16 January 2027 election.

Of the 22 registered parties in Nigeria, the commission cleared the candidates of 18 of them. The three parties without candidates are the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Youth Party (YP).

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

While APGA and YP did not nominate presidential candidates for the 2027 general elections, the NNPP withdrew its presidential nomination during the substitution window.

Prominent among the candidates whose names were listed are President Bola Tinubu of the APC, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar (ADC), former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi (NDC), Oyo State Governor Oluseyi Makinde (APM), former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke (PRP) and former Senator Sandy Onor (PDP).

Although INEC listed 18 candidates, there are indications that it will expand the list to include the candidate of the Accord Party, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, who was cleared by the court, bringing the number to 19.

There are only two female candidates in the list: Ada Okwori of the National Democratic Party (NDP) and Esther Okereke of the National Rescue Movement (NRM).

Four women are listed as vice-presidential candidates. They are Peace Egobia (APP), Nafisat Usaku (DLA), Hanna Konto (LP), and Patience Key (YPP).

According to the list, the presidential candidates are aged between 35 and 79, while the vice presidential candidates are between 35 and 80.

The oldest presidential candidate, Atiku of the ADC, is 79, while Moses Adebisi of the DLA, 35, is identified as the youngest candidate.

PREMIUM TIMES brings you the brief profiles of the candidates.

Bola Tinubu -- All Progressives Congress (APC)

President Bola Tinubu, 74, is seeking a second term after winning the 2023 presidential election with 8,794,726 votes.

Born on 29 March 1952, Mr Tinubu graduated from Chicago State University in the United States in 1979 and worked in accounting and the oil industry before entering politics. He was elected senator for Lagos West in 1992, participated in the pro-democracy movement during military rule and served as Lagos State governor from 1999 to 2007.

He subsequently helped build the opposition coalition that formed the APC in 2013.

Since assuming office in May 2023, Mr Tinubu has removed the petrol subsidy, introduced foreign-exchange reforms and pursued changes in taxation and public finance. His administration has recorded improvements in some economic indicators, with the World Bank reporting 4.2 per cent growth in the first half of 2026. However, high food and transport costs continue to affect households, while insecurity persists in several parts of the country.

His personal background and financial history have also attracted scrutiny, including a 1993 United States civil forfeiture settlement involving a drug case that did not result in a criminal conviction.

Mr Tinubu secured the APC presidential nomination in May 2026 and retained Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

On 14 October, he inaugurated the party's Presidential Campaign Council, calling on supporters to defend his administration's record. His campaign centres on consolidating the Renewed Hope economic reforms, expanding infrastructure and improving security. The election will test public confidence in those reforms and whether their reported economic gains have translated into improved living conditions.

Atiku Abubakar -- African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Atiku Abubakar, 79, is a businessman, former customs officer, and Nigeria's vice president from 1999 to 2007. Born on 25 November 1946 in Jada, Adamawa State, he obtained a diploma in law from Ahmadu Bello University. He worked in the Nigeria Customs Service from 1969 to 1989, retiring as a deputy director.

He entered politics through the movement associated with Shehu Yar'Adua and won the Adamawa governorship election in 1998 but did not assume office, becoming Olusegun Obasanjo's running mate instead.

As vice president, Atiku chaired the National Council on Privatisation, overseeing policies implemented by the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE). The privatisation programme subsequently attracted criticism over the disposal and management of public assets.

More recently, a September 2026 international arbitration ruling raised questions about a $500,000 payment to his then-wife in connection with the Mambilla power project dispute. The tribunal, however, found no evidence before it that Atiku had used his official duties to facilitate the contract award. Atiku denied wrongdoing. He contested the presidential elections of 2007, 2019 and 2023, finishing second in the last election with 6,984,520 votes.

Atiku secured the ADC presidential nomination in May 2026, defeating former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen. Mr Amaechi subsequently became his running mate after withdrawing a legal challenge to the primary.

His campaign focuses on economic recovery, insecurity and electoral reforms, including a proposal for targeted support for domestically refined petroleum products. The ADC's internal disagreements and efforts to unite opposition forces remain important challenges to his latest presidential bid.

Peter Obi -- Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC)

Peter Obi, 65, is a businessman and former governor of Anambra State.

Born on 19 July 1961 in Onitsha, he hails from Agulu in Anaocha Local Government Area and studied Philosophy at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Before entering politics, he worked in commerce and banking, including serving as chairman of Fidelity Bank. He became Anambra governor in March 2006 after successfully challenging the 2003 governorship election result. His tenure was interrupted by impeachment and litigation before he completed his second term in March 2014.

Mr Obi's administration invested in education, returned some schools to missionary management and promoted fiscal restraint. His claim of leaving substantial savings has remained controversial, with the Anambra government questioning aspects of his financial record, particularly outstanding liabilities. A 2021 PREMIUM TIMES Pandora Papers investigation also raised questions about his offshore business arrangements and asset declarations, which he denied violated Nigerian law.

Mr Obi was Atiku's running mate in 2019 before contesting the 2023 presidential election on the Labour Party platform, securing 6,101,533 votes and finishing third.

He emerged as the NDC presidential candidate in May 2026, with former Kano Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso as his running mate. Their alliance brings together politicians who received more than 7.5 million votes separately in 2023, although those votes cannot be assumed to transfer automatically to their joint ticket.

Mr Obi has promised to prioritise security, agriculture, manufacturing, education and healthcare, while maintaining his pledge to serve only one four-year term if elected.

Seyi Makinde -- Allied Peoples Movement (APM)

Seyi Makinde, 58, is an engineer, businessman and two-term governor of Oyo State.

Born on 25 December 1967 in Ibadan, he studied Electrical Engineering at the University of Lagos and established Makon Engineering and Technical Services after working in the oil and gas industry.

He unsuccessfully contested the Oyo governorship in 2015 before winning on the Peoples Democratic Party platform in 2019 and securing re-election in 2023.

His administration abolished a ₦3,000 secondary school levy, supported the transfer of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology to sole Oyo State ownership and pursued road construction and rehabilitation projects. His government also reported increased internally generated revenue, although the relationship between rising revenue and improvements in public services requires assessment.

Mr Makinde's presidential ambition emerged amid disagreements within the PDP, leading him to accept the APM nomination on 30 May 2026.

His running mate is Lawal Daura, a former director-general of the State Security Service (SSS), who was dismissed in August 2018 following the blockade of the National Assembly by armed security personnel.

Mr Makinde has promised to decentralise security management, improve economic governance and establish a four-year transitional Government of National Unity. His candidacy faces the challenge of translating his electoral success in Oyo State into national support through the relatively smaller APM.

Sandy Onor -- Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Sandy Onor, 60, is a historian, university professor and former senator from Cross River State.

Born on 14 February 1966, he studied History at the University of Calabar, obtaining a doctorate in 1993. He served as chairman of Etung Local Government Area from 1999 to 2002 and subsequently held state government appointments, including commissioner for agriculture and environment. He won the Cross River Central senatorial election in 2019 and served in the Ninth Senate.

During his legislative tenure, Mr Onor served as deputy chairman of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund and sponsored legislation, including the Advanced Healthcare Development Fund Bill.

He subsequently contested the 2023 Cross River governorship election on the PDP platform but lost to Bassey Otu of the APC, who received 258,619 votes against his 179,636. Mr Onor challenged the outcome, but the Supreme Court upheld Mr Otu's election in January 2024.

Mr Onor emerged as the presidential candidate of the PDP faction aligned with Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike in May 2026, with Babangida Umaru as his running mate. INEC subsequently listed him as the party's candidate, although a rival faction led by Tanimu Turaki nominated former President Goodluck Jonathan and pursued legal recognition.

Mr Onor has identified local government autonomy, rural development, employment and security as campaign priorities. The unresolved divisions within the PDP remain a major obstacle to his campaign.

Donald Duke -- Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)

Donald Duke, 65, is a lawyer and former governor of Cross River State.

Born on 30 September 1961 in Calabar, he studied Law at Ahmadu Bello University and obtained a master's degree from the University of Pennsylvania. He served as Cross River State commissioner for finance and planning before winning the governorship in 1999 on the PDP platform and securing re-election in 2003. His administration promoted tourism through Obudu Mountain Resort, Carnival Calabar and the Tinapa Business and Leisure Resort.

While Carnival Calabar became an established annual cultural event, Tinapa struggled to attract the anticipated commercial activity and became associated with disputed financial obligations.

In September 2026, former Governor Liyel Imoke questioned liabilities inherited from the Duke administration, while Mr Duke defended aspects of the project's financing. Cross River's 2024 audited accounts valued its investment in Tinapa at ₦58.7 billion, an accounting figure rather than its original construction cost.

Mr Duke previously contested the 2019 presidential election on the SDP platform, receiving 34,746 votes nationwide.

He won the PRP presidential primary in May 2026, with Rabiu Kabiru as his running mate.

A Federal High Court dismissed a challenge to his nomination in September, although the defeated aspirant subsequently appealed.

Mr Duke has promised improvements in security, education, healthcare and economic management, including reducing petrol prices to about ₦300 per litre. His previous presidential result highlights the challenge of building nationwide electoral support.

Omoyele Sowore -- African Action Congress (AAC)

Omoyele Sowore, 55, is a journalist, activist and founder of SaharaReporters.

Born on 16 February 1971, he hails from Ondo State and studied Geography and Regional Planning at the University of Lagos, where he participated in student activism. He subsequently obtained a master's degree in Public Administration from Columbia University in the United States.

In 2006, he founded SaharaReporters, an online news organisation known for reporting on corruption, governance and human rights abuses.

Mr Sowore established the AAC in 2018 and contested the 2019 and 2023 presidential elections, receiving 33,953 and 14,608 votes respectively.

His activism, including the #RevolutionNow movement, has repeatedly brought him into conflict with security agencies. In 2019, he was arrested and prosecuted for treasonable felony, but the Federal High Court struck out the charges in February 2024 after the federal government discontinued the prosecution. He also faces a separate cybercrime prosecution over social media posts about President Tinubu, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Mr Sowore emerged unopposed as the AAC presidential candidate in May 2026, with Kano-based lawyer Haruna Magashi as his running mate. His campaign promises include a ₦500,000 monthly minimum wage, free education, one million public homes, restoration of petrol subsidies and improved electricity supply.

He estimated that the wage proposal would add about ₦7.1 trillion to the annual federal wage bill, raising questions about its financing. His third presidential bid will test whether his public prominence and political activism can attract substantially more votes than in previous elections.

Rufai Omo-Aje -- Action Alliance (AA)

Rufai Adekunle Omo-Aje, 71, is a businessman and national chairman of the Action Alliance.

Born on 15 January 1955, according to published biographical accounts, he hails from Ede in Osun State.

INEC's candidate list records his declared qualifications as primary and secondary school credentials. His political experience has centred on party organisation rather than elected public office, and independently verified information about his business activities remains limited.

Mr Omo-Aje emerged as AA national chairman following a convention in Osogbo in 2020, but his leadership has been challenged by a rival faction associated with Kenneth Udeze. The dispute has produced competing court decisions and disagreements over which faction is entitled to represent the party. INEC subsequently recognised Mr Omo-Aje's leadership following a court order. However, the dispute extended to the presidential nomination, with Joseph Faduri challenging INEC's recognition of Mr Omo-Aje as the party's candidate.

Mr Omo-Aje secured the AA presidential nomination through a consensus arrangement in May 2026, with Zamfara politician Shehu Hussaini as his running mate.

His campaign has promised improvements in security, economic management, national unity and grassroots participation. The party received 14,542 votes in the 2023 presidential election under its previous candidate, Hamza Al-Mustapha.

Mr Omo-Aje therefore faces the challenge of resolving competing nomination claims and expanding the AA's limited national electoral support.

Aliyu Abbas -- Action Democratic Party (ADP)

Aliyu Abbas, 44, is a political organiser and former aide to ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar seeking Nigeria's presidency on the ADP platform.

From Borno State, he says he grew up as an Almajiri pupil in Kano before pursuing further education.

INEC records his qualifications as the First School Leaving Certificate, Senior School Certificate and a bachelor's degree.

In December 2018, Atiku appointed him Special Assistant on Youth Support Groups during his presidential campaign. Mr Abbas subsequently founded the National Youth Alliance, which reported inaugurating hundreds of coordinators across several geopolitical zones in 2026, although its claimed nationwide operational reach has not been independently established.

Mr Abbas has no documented record of holding elected public office. His political experience has centred on campaign organisation, advocacy and youth mobilisation.

He emerged as the ADP's consensus presidential candidate at its national convention in Abuja on 30 May, with Ike Chinazam, 50, as his running mate.

INEC subsequently listed the pair among the candidates for the election.

However, another aspirant, Johnson Chukwuka, challenged his nomination at the Federal High Court in Abuja, alleging that the party failed to conduct a valid primary.

His campaign emphasises youth participation, national unity, security, education and economic development. During his nomination, he proposed deploying artificial intelligence to address national challenges, while his eight-point agenda includes food security, transport, wealth creation and land reform.

However, a detailed, independently authenticated and costed manifesto was not available by the research cut-off.

The ADP received 43,924 votes nationwide in the 2023 presidential election, approximately 0.18 per cent of valid votes. Mr Abbas therefore faces the challenge of translating his youth mobilisation activities into electoral support while defending his nomination against the pending legal challenge.

Yusuf Kabiru -- Action Peoples Party (APP)

Yusuf Kabiru, 54, is the presidential candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP), with Ofordile Egobia, 47, as his running mate.

INEC records Mr Kabiru's qualifications as the First School Leaving Certificate, Senior School Certificate and National Diploma. However, his state of origin, professional background, educational institutions and previous political appointments could not be independently established from the public records reviewed. No reliable account was found of his participation in an earlier presidential, governorship or legislative election.

Mr Kabiru's emergence as the APP candidate is also sparsely documented. Although the party reportedly scheduled its presidential primary for 27 May, an authenticated primary result or detailed convention report explaining his nomination was not located. His inclusion on INEC's final list establishes his recognition as the party's candidate but does not explain whether he faced other aspirants or emerged by consensus.

His running mate, Ms Ofordile, is among the women contesting the vice presidency in 2027, although her professional and political background could not be independently verified. Similarly, no authenticated presidential manifesto or detailed policy programme issued in Mr Kabiru's name was located by 17 October.

The APP previously contested the 2023 presidential election with Charles Nnadi as its candidate, securing 12,839 votes nationwide, approximately 0.05 per cent of valid votes. The party recorded its highest state total in Oyo, with 1,985 votes, according to an election database. These results provide historical context but do not measure Mr Kabiru's current electoral support. His candidacy is formally established, yet important questions remain about his professional and political experience, the process through which he secured the nomination and the policies he intends to pursue if elected.

Sunday Adenuga -- Boot Party (BP)

Sunday Adenuga, 52, is the presidential candidate of the Boot Party (BP), whose name stands for "Because of Our Tomorrow". A native of Ogun State, he holds a master's degree in Project Management from Northumbria University and professional certifications in information technology governance, risk and security.

While he has never held public office, Mr Adenuga has been involved in the Boot Party since its formation in 2016. The party was registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 2019 following a legal dispute.

He has served as the party's national chairman since 2020 and was its presidential candidate in the 2023 election, in which he secured only 16,156 votes, representing 0.07 per cent of the total valid votes.

Mr Adenuga is seeking the presidency again after emerging unopposed in the party's 2027 presidential primary. His campaign is anchored on the "One Working Nigeria" (OWN) agenda, drawing heavily from his professional background in IT risk and governance; he focuses on using technology, transparency, and institutional reform to solve national issues.

He is running alongside a 40-year-old Usman Mustapha.

Moses Adebisi -- Democratic Labour Alliance (DLA)

Moses Adebisi, 35, a native of Osun State, is the presidential candidate of the Democratic Labour Alliance (DLA). He is the youngest of the presidential candidates, according to the INEC's list.

Mr Adebisi grew up in Gbongan, in Aiyedaade Local Government Area of Osun State, where he attended his primary and secondary education. While he attended District Council (D.C.) Primary School, Oke Offa, he obtained his junior and senior secondary certificates from Olufi High School and Ayodele Citadel College respectively, both in Gbongan.

He subsequently said he obtained a diploma from the Global Distance Learning Institute in Abuja and a degree in Human Resource Management from ISCG University in the Benin Republic.

Mr Adebisi emerged as the DLA's presidential candidate at a substitution primary held on 20 August 2026, following the withdrawal of the party's national chairman, Samuel Memeh, who had initially been listed as its candidate.

His emergence has attracted controversy as a forum of the party's governorship candidates withdrew their support, saying the party has no presidential candidate.

Mr Adebisi is running alongside Abubakar Nafisat, also 35. Their campaign is built around a blueprint titled "The Divine Order for a New Nigeria," which promises structural reforms in governance, the economy and national security.

Sunday Okereke -- Labour Party (LP)

Okereke Okereke, 43, is the Labour Party's presidential candidate. A native of Abia State, he is a legislative governance expert, policy analyst and political consultant whose work focuses on public institutions and legislative processes.

He emerged as the party's presidential flag-bearer through a consensus arrangement among party stakeholders at a convention in Abuja on 30 May. The party subsequently reaffirmed his nomination.

Mr Okereke holds a PhD in Legislative Governance Studies from the Federal University Lokoja. He also has master's degrees in Legislative and Democratic Studies from the University of Benin and the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, and in Public Administration and Policy from Baze University. He obtained his first degree in accounting from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

He is president of ERGAF-AFRICA Legislative Governance Innovation and Policy Hub and works as a legislative consultant to committees and members of the National Assembly. He also serves as a resident lecturer in public policy and administration at Miva Open University in Abuja.

His campaign focuses on institutional restructuring and shifting Nigeria from a consumer/distribution-based model to a highly productive economy. He is running alongside Hanna Konto, 54.

Adewole Adebayo -- Social Democratic Party (SDP)

Adewole Adebayo, 54, from Ondo State, is a lawyer, businessman and media entrepreneur seeking the presidency for a second consecutive election cycle under the Social Democratic Party (SDP). He contested the 2023 election on the same platform, securing 80,267 votes.

A longstanding member of the SDP, Mr Adebayo attended St Stephen Primary School and St Joseph College, where he completed his secondary education in 1989. He obtained a law degree from Obafemi Awolowo University in 1997 and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2000.

He subsequently expanded his legal practice internationally, qualifying for the New York Bar and the State Bar of California. He holds licenses or affiliations allowing him to practice across multiple global jurisdictions, including federal courts in the US, the UK, Australia, and Canada.

In 2006, he was appointed a commissioner on Liberia's Truth and Reconciliation Commission through the United Nations and ECOWAS. The commission was established to address the legacy of the country's civil conflict.

Mr Adebayo also founded KAFTAN TV in 2016. The multilingual television channel operates in Nigeria and broadcasts internationally via satellite platforms.

Although he has not held an executive public office, he presents his candidacy as an alternative to the dominance of the APC and the PDP. His 2027 policy blueprint, titled "Farewell to Poverty and Insecurity", focuses on clean government, food security, judicial independence and full employment.

He is running alongside Usman Bugaje, 74.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Peter Agada -- Young Progressives Party (YPP)

Peter Agada, 54, is the presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP). Born in Enugu, he hails from Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State and is an architect and politician.

He emerged as the YPP's presidential flag-bearer alongside his running mate, Patience Key, at a substitution primary held in Abuja on 21 August 2026. He replaced Anita Zugwai-Chukwu.

Mr Agada holds bachelor's and master's degrees in Architecture from the University of Jos and a PhD in Architecture from the University of Lagos.

He previously served as a finance director in the Obidient Movement, a political support group for Peter Obi. In May 2026, he declared his intention to contest the presidency under the Labour Party, presenting himself as a potential conciliator amid the party's internal divisions.

His bid was cut short when he was disqualified during the party's screening exercise. Mr Agada criticised the party's leadership, alleging betrayal, exclusion and regional bias.

He subsequently defected to the YPP in June 2026, citing his desire to pursue an economic and development agenda beyond political coalition-building.

Describing his approach as running Nigeria "like a project site", Mr Agada says his governance model would prioritise direct labour, grassroots development and tighter oversight of public projects.

Dan Nwanyanwu -- Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)

Dan Nwanyanwu, 66, is the presidential candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP). A native of Imo State, he has a long history in organised labour and Nigerian party politics.

He previously served as national chairman of the Labour Party from 2004 to 2014, during which the party expanded its national profile. Under his leadership, the party won the Ondo State governorship with Olusegun Mimiko as its candidate.

Mr Nwanyanwu left the Labour Party in February 2015 and later joined the ZLP, where he served as national chairman. He contested the 2023 presidential election under the ZLP platform, where he secured 77,665 votes, and is seeking the presidency again in 2027.

He holds a bachelor's degree in Law, which he obtained in 1998, and a master's degree in law from the University of Lagos.

He is running alongside Hassan Khalid, 37. Their campaign manifesto focuses on immediate national priorities, focused on fostering national unity, aggressively tackling insecurity, combating corruption through legal updates, expanding clean energy investment, and driving industrialisation.

Ada Okwori -- National Democratic Party (NDP)

Ada Okwori, 48, is the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Party (NDP) and one of the two women seeking Nigeria's highest elected office in 2027. She hails from Benue State and holds a Higher National Diploma in Accounting.

Mrs Okwori is associated with grassroots political mobilisation. She previously coordinated Ward2Ward, a political support group that campaigned for former President Goodluck Jonathan's re-election in 2015.

Her political activities also included involvement in the PDP before she moved to establish the NDP. The party's registration followed a legal dispute with INEC. Its promoters challenged the commission's initial refusal to register it, and the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the commission to register the party in February 2026.

Mrs Okwori is running alongside Uchenna Chukwuemeka, 48.

Esther Okereke -- National Rescue Movement (NRM)

Esther Okereke, 43, is the presidential candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) and one of two women contesting the 2027 presidency, according to the INEC's final presidential candidates list.

A native of Anambra State, Mrs Nkem spent her formative years and completed her secondary education in Niger State. She emerged as the NRM's presidential candidate through a unanimous voice vote at the party's national convention in Abuja in May 2026.

She holds a PhD and a master's degree in International Relations, as well as a bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of Abuja.

She has worked as an actress and film producer and founded Kamdera Services Limited, a human resources and talent management company.

Mrs Okereke is running alongside Nasir Sulaiman, 35. Her campaign promotes what it calls the "ESTHER Agenda", which proposes reforms in education, security, technology, housing, entrepreneurship and restitution. The agenda is presented as a response to institutional failures.

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim -- Accord

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, 61, is a businessman, human rights activist and politician seeking the presidency under the Accord platform. Born in Kebbi State, he is known for his involvement in Nigeria's pro-democracy movement and business interests in the energy sector.

His political activism dates to his student years, when he participated in student movements and anti-apartheid campaigns. He later became involved in national politics and was among the founding members of the Peoples Democratic Party in 1998, serving as its first deputy national publicity secretary.

He subsequently moved into opposition politics and contested the 2007 Kwara State governorship election under the Democratic People's Party (DPP), finishing as runner-up.

Mr Olawepo-Hashim has also pursued presidential ambitions through smaller political parties. He contested the 2019 presidential election under the People's Trust platform and has since been associated with efforts to build an alternative to Nigeria's dominant political parties.

He holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos and a master's degree in Global Affairs from the University of Buckingham.

His 2027 candidacy under Accord became the subject of a dispute after the party's national leadership said he had missed its nomination deadlines and that the party had not conducted the primary through which he claimed to have emerged as its presidential candidate.

However, on 5 October 2026, the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered Accord and INEC to recognise him as the party's presidential candidate. According to the account of the ruling used for this report, the court held that the party had violated Section 86 of the Electoral Act 2026 by refusing to submit his name after the primary.