Nigeria: Outrage As APC Youth Leader Shares New Prado SUVs to Mobilisers, Then Deletes Post

Dayo Israel, the national youth leader of the APC, deleted a post he earlier shared showing seven Toyota Prado SUVs presented to selected party youth leaders for election mobilisation after Nigerians criticised the reported cost of the vehicles amid economic hardship.

Many Nigerians have criticised the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dayo Israel, after he shared a video showing seven new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado SUVs presented to selected party youth leaders, before deleting the post about three hours later.

Mr Israel posted the video on his X account on Sunday, saying the vehicles were intended to support the mobilisation activities of the beneficiaries ahead of the 2027 general elections.

"Today, I presented brand new 2026 Prado to my committed selected youth leaders to aid their election mobilisation activities," he wrote.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He also expressed gratitude to First Lady Oluremi Tinubu for her "continuous support to the party structure" under his leadership.

"The party is supreme and that supremacy will show in our action in this election period - we will deliver polling unit by polling unit," he added.

The post triggered angry reactions from Nigerians, many of whom questioned the reported cost of the vehicles and the decision to deploy such resources for political mobilisation amid the economic hardship in the country.

One X user, @iamchibuzoree, questioned the contrast between the vehicles and the financial difficulties facing public institutions and ordinary Nigerians.

The user cited the inability of the government to meet some demands of health workers and provide adequate support for citizens struggling with high living costs.

"A government that told us there is NO MONEY to pay striking doctors. NO MONEY to pay nurses, lab scientists, medical personnel who are saving lives with empty stomachs," the user wrote.

"SUDDENLY found money to buy a CONVOY of brand new 2026 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado SUVs?"

The user estimated that the seven vehicles could cost more than ₦1 billion and argued that the money could instead support healthcare, food assistance and student loans.

Another user, @ogundamisi, said the video illustrated what he described as a growing disconnect between political leaders and Nigerians facing economic hardship.

"For context, @dayoisrael is the youth leader of Nigeria's ruling APC, the same party whose president, Tinubu, is asking Nigerians to endure more suffering," the user wrote.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The user also criticised the display of expensive vehicles while many Nigerians struggle to meet their basic needs.

Similarly, @ayshaHamman questioned the opportunity cost of the vehicles, asking how many primary healthcare centres could be established with the money spent on the seven vehicles.

The user's question drew attention to the potential alternative uses of the money, although the actual purchase price of the vehicles and the source of funding were not disclosed in Mr Israel's post.

Another user, @ukocarter, criticised the development against the backdrop of the economic difficulties facing Nigerians, while @harmlessHQ drew a comparison between the vehicle presentation and President Bola Tinubu's remarks on the country's economic challenges.

"Yesterday in Kaduna, Tinubu was blaming the opposition for the hunger and hardship in the country. Today, Dayo Israel, APC youth leader is casually dashing out 2026 Prado SUV to his fellow youth leaders," @harmlessHQ wrote.

Deletes post after backlash

Mr Israel deleted the post about three hours after publishing it, following the criticism on X.

However, the deletion did not end the controversy, as screenshots and recordings of the video continued to circulate on the platform.

Mr Israel did not provide a public explanation for deleting the post as of the time of this report.

It was also unclear who paid for the vehicles, their exact purchase price and whether they were acquired with party funds, privately donated or provided through another arrangement.