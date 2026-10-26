Nigerian Govt Disburses N38.93 Billion to 166 Tertiary Institutions

She said the disbursement was under the Needs Assessment Revitalisation Fund, covering 79 universities, 46 polytechnics and 41 colleges of education.

The federal government has disbursed N38.93 billion to 166 public tertiary institutions nationwide to address infrastructure gaps and improve teaching and learning facilities.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Head of Media, Federal Ministry of Finance, Efe Ovuakporie, on Sunday in Abuja.

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She said the disbursement was under the Needs Assessment Revitalisation Fund, covering 79 universities, 46 polytechnics and 41 colleges of education.

Ms Ovuakporie said universities would receive N28.5 billion, while polytechnics received N5.8 billion and colleges of education were allocated N4.7 billion.

She said the intervention was also aimed at supporting the implementation of agreed measures under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Ms Ovuakporie said the funds were expected to enable beneficiary institutions to commence or continue approved projects addressing critical infrastructure and other identified institutional needs.

She said effective coordination among relevant agencies and beneficiary institutions was essential to ensuring that the funds translated into tangible improvements in educational infrastructure.

The Head of Media also advised members of the public seeking details of beneficiary institutions and their allocations to visit finance.gov.