Nigeria: Ebola - Peter Oboh Tasks Gov Sanwo-Olu On Human Wastes Along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway

The former Commonwealth and British boxing champion, Peter Idemudia Oboh, now a minister of God, has begged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to turn his attention to the filth on Oshodi-Apapa Expressway even as Ebola threatens.

According to Peter Oboh, Lagos state is admired for dynamic responses to health emergencies. However, he noted, the current wastes that lined the strategic road from Oshodi to Apapa is capable of neutralising efforts at keeping the state healthy.

In a statement on Monday, October 26, Peter Oboh said: "Your Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, there is a big issue that is worse than, and can escalate, Ebola.

"This very big issue is the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway. Right from Cele, through Ijesha all the way to Mile 2 and into the ports - the median is covered in faeces and other human wastes.

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"This, my dear governor, is worse than Ebola for now. It is very sad to say that the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway has been turned to a toilet and waste bin by residents.

"Also, one needs to ask what the drivers' unions are doing about motor boys and tanker drivers who add to this filth?

"I have travelled all over the world, but I have not seen any sight as bad as what is happening on Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.

"Please, Mr Governor, you must apply an iron fist to stop this disaster before your political tenure expires in a few months from now. Lagos is too vital not to be kept clean.

"All round, Nigeria is blessed. I can see everything turning around for our good. But quick actions are needed to expel the wicked one among us over this evil and shameful activity inspired by a demonic mindset. My beloved Lagos city can be cleaned for good," Peter Oboh added.

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