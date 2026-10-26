Nigeria: Nimet Forecasts Nigeria's Weather for Next Three Days

It said thunderstorms accompanied by light rain were expected across most parts of the southern region later on Tuesday.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast dust haze, sunshine and thunderstorms across Nigeria from Monday to Wednesday, warning residents about potential weather hazards.

In its weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja, the agency predicted slight dust haze over Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara, Kebbi and Sokoto states on Monday.

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NiMet said sunny conditions were expected across the North-east throughout the forecast period.

For the North-central region, it forecast sunny skies with patches of clouds and possible thunderstorms accompanied by light rain over parts of Kogi, Kwara, Benue, the Federal Capital Territory and Nasarawa.

Across the South, cloudy skies with sunshine intervals were expected, alongside possible morning thunderstorms and light rain over coastal states.

The agency said scattered thunderstorms accompanied by light rain could occur later over parts of Abia, Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Ogun, Ondo, Lagos, Oyo, Osun, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom.

For Tuesday, NiMet predicted sunny and hazy conditions across the North, with isolated thunderstorms and light rain possible over southern Taraba throughout the forecast period.

It forecast sunny and hazy skies with patches of clouds across the North-central region, with possible morning thunderstorms over Benue.

The agency added that thunderstorms accompanied by light rain were expected across most parts of the region during the afternoon or evening.

Across the South, NiMet predicted cloudy skies with sunshine intervals and possible morning thunderstorms accompanied by light rain over parts of Anambra, Ebonyi, Abia, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Bayelsa.

It said thunderstorms accompanied by light rain were expected across most parts of the southern region later on Tuesday.

For Wednesday, the agency forecast sunny and hazy conditions across the northern region throughout the day.

It predicted sunny skies with patches of clouds across the North-central region, with isolated thunderstorms and light rain possible over parts of Kwara during the afternoon.

NiMet said cloudy skies with sunshine intervals were expected across the South during the morning, followed by thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rain later.

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The agency advised residents to take precautions against suspended dust particles, particularly people with asthma and other respiratory conditions.

"People with asthmatic health conditions and other respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather condition," it said.

NiMet warned that strong winds could precede thunderstorms and urged residents to secure loose objects to prevent them from being blown away.

It also advised the public to disconnect electrical appliances from sockets and avoid standing under tall trees during storms to prevent injuries from falling branches.

The agency advised airline operators to obtain airport-specific weather reports and flight documentation from NiMet to support effective operational planning.

It urged residents to remain informed through regular weather updates on its website.