Liberia: Cental Blasts CBL Deputy Governor's Benefits

MONROVIA — The Executive Director of the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL), Anderson D. Miamen, has sharply criticized reported salary and benefits for the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), describing the package as excessive, unfair and unacceptable in a country struggling with widespread poverty and limited public services.

Miamen questioned reports that the Deputy Governor receives a monthly salary of US$9,000 and a housing allowance of US$15,000, in addition to transportation and other benefits, arguing that such expenditures represent a serious misallocation of public resources.

He called on the Legislature and Executive Branch to review and reverse laws and policies that provide what he described as disproportionate financial benefits to senior public officials at the expense of ordinary citizens.

"What economic sense does it make to give someone US$15,000 as housing allowance in their own country, when majority of such persons already have homes of their own? Add a salary of US$9,000, transportation and other benefits to such an astronomical amount," Miamen questioned.

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The CENTAL boss said the reported compensation package raises serious concerns about government's spending priorities, particularly at a time when many Liberians face unemployment, inadequate healthcare, limited educational opportunities and other economic difficulties.

"Tell me how this makes common sense, in a country with so many unemployed people, a huge number of out-of-school children, poorly functioning health and education systems and so much needs in other sectors," he added.

Miamen argued that allocating substantial financial benefits to a few senior officials while ordinary citizens struggle to meet basic needs undermines public confidence in the management of national resources.

He described the reported arrangement as unjustifiable and called for immediate reforms to ensure greater fairness and accountability in public spending.

"You can't divide the country's money among few people in such an evil manner, while the rest of the people suffer. Such gross abuse and misallocation of public resources must stop," he declared.

The anti-corruption advocate further urged lawmakers to collaborate with the Executive Branch to review existing compensation laws and policies that he believes disproportionately favor highly paid officials.

According to him, many civil servants and other government employees earn less than US$500, while some senior officials reportedly receive thousands of dollars in salaries and allowances.

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He said such disparities raise questions about equity in public sector compensation and the government's commitment to improving the welfare of ordinary workers.

Miamen maintained that increasing the national budget would have limited impact on citizens' living conditions if government spending continues to favor a small number of highly compensated officials.

"It is evil, undemocratic and grossly unfair. We are going nowhere with this kind of spending pattern, even if our budget reaches US$5 billion or more," he stated.

His criticism adds to concerns over public sector compensation and the distribution of government resources, as calls continue for greater transparency and accountability in public expenditure.

The reported salary and allowances attributed to the CBL Deputy Governor have not been independently verified and the CBL is yet to respond.