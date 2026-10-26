Liberia: Lofa Receives 30 Yellow Machines

VOINJAMA — Lofa County Legislative Caucus Chairman, Senator Joseph K. Jallah, has called for unity, cooperation and collective commitment to development following the deployment of 30 pieces of earth-moving equipment, commonly known as yellow machines, to the county by the Government of Liberia.

Speaking during a formal reception ceremony in Voinjama on Friday, October 23, 2026, Senator Jallah emphasized the need for collaboration among local authorities, community leaders and residents to ensure that the equipment contributes meaningfully to improving road infrastructure across the county.

The arrival of the machines drew an enthusiastic reception from residents of Voinjama, who welcomed the government's intervention as an opportunity to address longstanding road challenges affecting transportation, agriculture and economic activities.

Senator Jallah commended President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and the Unity Party-led government for providing the equipment, describing the initiative as an important contribution to Lofa County's development.

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He said the deployment represents an opportunity to improve road connectivity and facilitate the movement of people, goods and agricultural produce between communities.

The lawmaker stressed that the successful implementation of development projects requires unity and cooperation among elected officials, local authorities and citizens, regardless of political or other differences.

As Chairman of the Lofa County Legislative Caucus, Jallah pledged to encourage collaboration among stakeholders to advance development initiatives that address the needs of residents.

He noted that improved road infrastructure remains critical to economic growth, particularly in rural communities where farmers and traders face difficulties transporting agricultural produce and accessing markets.

According to him, better roads would also improve access to healthcare, education and other essential services across the county.

The senator urged residents to support development initiatives and work collectively to ensure that public resources and equipment are used effectively for the benefit of their communities.

Meanwhile, residents who gathered for the reception expressed optimism that the deployment would help address deteriorating road conditions and improve transportation links between Voinjama and other parts of Lofa County.

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The equipment is expected to support road rehabilitation and maintenance activities, particularly in communities where poor road conditions have hindered economic activities and access to essential services.

However, details of the equipment's operational arrangements, including specific road projects, deployment schedules and maintenance plans, were not disclosed during the event.

The deployment comes amid growing public expectations for improved road infrastructure and increased development activities across Lofa County.