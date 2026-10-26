Liberia: Officials Face Dismissal Threats - Who's Performing, Who's Not Performing in Boakai's Cabinet

During his 25th Cabinet Meeting which brought together all appointed officials of the administration, President Joseph Boakai again threatened to sack under-performing ministers and appointees in his administration.

It was not the first time the Liberian leader had threatened to dismiss any official who may put personal interest above the overall goal of the government, but the latest is considered to be the bluntest.

The Liberian constitution gives the president absolute powers to "hire and fire" at will, which is to say appointed officials work at the will and pleasure of the president.

President Boakai told officials that government is "Not a Friendship Club," threatening to fire those he referred to as 'underperformers.'

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Last Friday's 25th Cabinet Meeting convened at the Tea House at the Executive Mansion was held under the theme "Performance and Delivery" and focused on how to track government progress and get feedback from citizens on service delivery.

President Boakai said he is tired of complacency in ministries and agencies and that public office should not be a comfortable place for people who are not contributing to national development.

"This is neither a friendship club nor a family club. Make people work and if they don't work, replace them," President Boakai charged.

The Liberian leader said as his Administration enters its final three years of its six-year term, he wants to see real, measurable results, not excuses.

"This is a country where I know some people even pray that you don't call them, that you don't remember them. They just want to be there. But that's not work," he said.

He warned ministers not to protect deputies and assistants who are not performing, and stressed that public service requires discipline and accountability.

"We have to take account of what we do, how fast we do it, and how well we do it. Because if we don't know what you're doing, we don't know how to grade you," Boakai noted.

He also called on officials supervising government projects to ensure contractors deliver quality work on time, saying Liberians deserve the best. He cited the ongoing renovation at the University of Liberia as an example of the standard his government wants.

During the meeting, Cabinet endorsed several measures to improve government performance, including strengthening accountability, improving revenue generation, and improving public service delivery, a proposal from the President's Delivery Unit to accelerate performance as the administration enters its midterm.

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Others are creation of standing Cabinet committees to review policy proposals before they go to full Cabinet, an interim jobs strategy to create over 1,000 jobs in agriculture and public works within 15 months, and a proposal from the Liberia Revenue Authority to improve tracking and registration of cell phones entering the country to boost revenue.

The President said the next three years will focus strictly on performance, quality, and delivery for the Liberian people.

Are those officials performing and under-performing remain the central question begging for answers in light of the president's threat to dismiss them.