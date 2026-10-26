Ghana: Golden Arms Leave for World Armwrestling Championship in India

Ghana's national armwrestling team, the Golden Arms, has departed Ghana for New Delhi, India, to compete in the 2026 World Armwrestling Championship, with the team determined to improve on its previous performance and strengthen Ghana's position on the global stage.
The team, comprising some of the country's finest armwrestlers, heads into the championship with high expectations following months of preparation and a series of impressive performances at continental and international competitions.
Among the athletes expected to lead Ghana's medal charge are African champions Grace Minta, Mabel Yeboah and Daniel Acquah, alongside other experienced competitors eager to make their mark against the world's best.
Ghana's hopes are particularly high following the country's recent achievements in the sport, with its athletes establishing themselves as formidable competitors at African and world championships. The team will seek to build on those successes by improving its medal tally and securing greater international recognition.
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The championship, scheduled to take place in New Delhi from October 26 to November 7, 2026, is expected to attract some of the world's strongest armwrestling nations, providing Ghana's representatives with another opportunity to test their strength, technique and mental resilience against elite opposition.
Ghana's participation also coincides with the Ghana Armwrestling Federation's 10th anniversary, marking a decade of growth, development and international success since the sport gained prominence in the country.
The federation has consistently invested in athlete development, technical training and international participation, helping establish Ghana as one of Africa's leading armwrestling nations.
The team's campaign has been made possible by crucial support from the Ghana Armwrestling Federation's board, Kofata Motors, Nimesh Pharma, Shoe Fabriek and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, ensuring that the athletes have the necessary resources to compete at the highest level.
The federation is hopeful that the athletes' determination, combined with their technical preparation and international experience, will translate into improved results in India.
Having already won four medals at the World Armwrestling Championship, the Golden Arms have a clear mission: to represent Ghana with pride, compete fiercely against the world's best, and return home with results that reflect the country's growing strength in armwrestling.
Team Ghana will compete alongside more than 1,200 pullers from approximately 70 countries, all vying to be crowned world champions.
Full Team
Mabel Yeboah - Ghana Prisons Service
Blessed Abeka Nunoo - Ghana Immigration Service
Grace Minta - Ghana Police Service
Comfort Dunyo - Ghana Police Service
Florence Boakye Mensah - Ghana Police Service
Afia Kumah - Ghana Police Service
Frema Abigail - Astro Armwrestling
Daniel Acquah - Ghana Police Service
Godwin Sackey - Ghana Immigration Service
Nii Otoo Larkyne - Ghana Immigration Service
Edward Yamoah Asamoah - Ghana Immigration Service
Dodzie Asinu - Ghana Police Service
Charles Osei Asibey Jr. - Astro Armwrestling
Tahiru Haruna - Astro Armwrestling
Henry Otoo - Ghana Prisons Service
Anthony Mensah - Ghana Police Service
Husseini Akueteh Addy - Chicken Wing Armwrestling