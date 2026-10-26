Nigeria: Ebola - Govt Confirms Evacuation of Nigeria's Index Patient, Husband to Switzerland

Nigeria's index case of imported Ebola virus disease has been evacuated from Abuja to Switzerland after showing significant clinical improvement, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, has said.

Pate disclosed this in a post on X, confirming that the evacuation took place earlier on Monday with his approval.

He wrote, "I confirm that, with my approval, earlier this morning, the index case for Nigeria's first imported Ebola virus disease departed Abuja for Switzerland. The index patient was clinically much improved, stable, conscious, communicating, and her clinical laboratory test results closing towards baseline.

He, however, cautioned that the patient's improved condition does not mean she is no longer infectious, stressing that strict public health protocols remain in place.

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"This does not mean she is not still infectious, hence the strict protocols in place," Pate stated.

The patient was evacuated alongside her spouse, who, according to the minister, has remained asymptomatic.

Pate expressed appreciation to the clinical staff who cared for the patient and the public health personnel who coordinated the evacuation, commending them for ensuring that the process complied with appropriate public health measures.

He said the government would provide further updates later in the afternoon after the patient and her spouse had landed safely at their destination.

Reassuring Nigerians that efforts to contain the imported virus were continuing, the minister urged the public to remain vigilant and rely on credible sources of information.

"All public health measures are continuing to ensure successful containment of the imported virus," he said.

The evacuation marks a further development in Nigeria's response to the imported Ebola case, with the authorities maintaining that clinical improvement does not remove the need for strict infection prevention and control measures.