Nigeria's Ebola Index Patient Evacuated From Abuja

NCDC
Following confirmation of an outbreak of #Ebola in #Congo, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control issued a public health advisory.
26 October 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Fortune Eromonsele

According to ARISE News, the woman, who is the wife of a Swiss diplomat in Nigeria, was evacuated early Monday through the private jet wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja

Nigeria's Ebola index patient has been evacuated from the country aboard a medical evacuation aircraft.

According to ARISE News, the woman, who is the wife of a Swiss diplomat in Nigeria, was evacuated early Monday through the private jet wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The news channel reported that its crew witnessed a convoy of ambulances and diplomatic vehicles arriving at the airport before a medical evacuation aircraft departed with the patient.

It added that the federal government was expected to announce the evacuation after the aircraft left Nigerian airspace.

Details later....

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