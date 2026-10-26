Nigeria: EFCC Arrests 14 Chinese Nationals, One Nigerian Over Four Illegal Lithium Processing Plants

The arrests come amid growing interest in lithium used in rechargeable batteries and electric devices.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 15 people comprised of 14 Chinese nationals and a Nigerian, over alleged illegal lithium-processing operations at four plants in Ogere, Ogun State.

The suspects were arrested on Friday, (23 October) by operatives of the commission's Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 following intelligence gathering and surveillance.

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In a statement on Monday, the commission's Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, said operatives recovered bags of lithium rocks, 18 mobile phones, four laptop computers, two decoders, a television remote control and a trailer truck during the operation.

"The suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations," the statement read.

The commission did not disclose the identities of the suspects or the quantity of lithium recovered. It also did not explain how the plants were operating illegally.

The arrests come amid growing interest in lithium, a mineral used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and electronic devices. Nigeria has deposits of the mineral and has been seeking to develop its solid minerals sector as part of efforts to diversify the economy beyond crude oil.

However, the circumstances surrounding the four facilities, including the source of their raw materials and whether they possessed the required licences and regulatory approvals, remain unclear.