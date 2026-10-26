Nigeria: NPFL - Bendel Insurance End Rivers United's Unbeaten Run As Southwest Derby Ends in Stalemate

Rivers United maintained their position at the top of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) table despite suffering their first defeat of the season, losing 2-1 to Bendel Insurance in Matchday 10.

Rivers United suffered their first defeat of the 2026/27 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season on Sunday, losing 2-1 to Bendel Insurance at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

Despite the setback, the Port Harcourt club retained top spot with 17 points and a goal difference of +10 after 10 matchdays. Rangers International and Nasarawa United are also on 17 points, in second and third, with goal differences of +5 and +3, respectively. Rangers, however, have two games in hand due to continental commitments.

Plateau United sit fourth with 15 points, keeping the race for the top positions closely contested.

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At the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Freeman Wuchirwe opened the scoring for Bendel Insurance in the 48th minute before Chijioke Mbaoma equalised for Rivers United in the 73rd minute.

Mbaoma finished calmly after Shola Oladunjoye played a precise through ball behind the Bendel defence. However, Jonathan James scored in the 89th minute to secure victory for the hosts and end Rivers United's nine-match unbeaten run.

Rivers United goalkeeper Clinton Andy had produced three point-blank saves in a goalless first half, but the visitors could not prevent the late winner.

In another Matchday 10 fixture, Ikorodu City and Shooting Stars drew 2-2.

Shooting Stars took an early lead through Taofeek Otaniyi in the third minute before Desmond Ojietefian doubled their advantage in the 36th minute.

Donald Obiajulu pulled one back for Ikorodu City in the 44th minute before completing his brace later in the match to earn the hosts a point.

Barau FC and Kwara United also shared the points in a 1-1 draw. Anthony Sunday scored for Barau before Goodluck Ogbolu equalised for Kwara United in the 63rd minute.

Nasarawa United strengthened their position among the leading teams with a 1-0 victory over Enyimba, courtesy of Jofrank Istifanus' 23rd-minute goal.

Niger Tornadoes defeated Abia Warriors 1-0 in Aba, with Wasiu Jimoh scoring in the 56th minute.

Kun Khalifat FC also secured a 1-0 win over Inter Lagos, while Wolves and Kano Pillars played out a goalless draw.

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What the table says

Rivers United remain top with 17 points, but their defeat leaves them level on points with Rangers International and Nasarawa United. Rivers United hold the advantage on goal difference, while Rangers have two games in hand.

Plateau United occupy fourth place with 15 points, keeping pressure on the leading trio.

At the other end of the table, Abia Warriors sit 17th with 10 points. Ranchers Bees and Enyimba International occupy 18th and 19th positions, respectively, with eight points each. Enyimba have the poorer goal difference at -4, compared with Ranchers Bees' -3.

Inter Lagos remain bottom in 20th place with two points following a three-point and three-goal deduction for an infraction.

What next?

Rivers United will seek to return to winning ways when they host Rangers International at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt on Sunday, 1 November.

The encounter offers the league leaders an immediate opportunity to respond to their first defeat against one of their closest rivals.