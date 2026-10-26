Liberia: LMTI, Lima Strengthen Maritime Regulatory Capacity Through Port State Control Training

The Liberia Maritime Training Institute (LMTI), in collaboration with the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA), today concluded a five-day Basic Port State Control (PSC) Training Course aimed at strengthening Liberia's maritime regulatory capacity and enhancing the professional competencies of maritime personnel.

Held from October 19 to 23, 2026, at LMTI's campus in Marshall, the training brought together 25 participants nominated by the Liberia Maritime Authority and provided them with foundational knowledge of Port State Control principles, vessel inspection procedures, and international maritime regulatory requirements. Participants were awarded certificates during a formal certification ceremony marking the successful completion of the program.

Port State Control is a critical component of the international maritime safety and environmental protection framework. It enables competent authorities to inspect foreign-flagged vessels calling at national ports and assess their compliance with international conventions relating to vessel safety, seafarer welfare, security standards, and environmental protection.

The training forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Liberia's maritime administration, improve regulatory oversight, and support compliance with international maritime standards.

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LiMA Reaffirms Commitment to Professional Development

Representing the Liberia Maritime Authority at the certification ceremony was Mr. Joel O. Dickerson, Director of Training, who underscored the importance of continuous capacity building and professional development within Liberia's maritime sector.

Speaking during the program, Mr. Dickerson commended the partnership between LiMA and LMTI and emphasized the value of investing in human capital as a cornerstone of maritime development.

"The continued development of maritime professionals is essential to maintaining Liberia's reputation and effectiveness as a leading maritime nation. Port State Control is a vital regulatory tool that helps safeguard maritime safety, protect the marine environment, and ensure compliance with international standards. We are pleased to see participants successfully complete this training and acquire knowledge that will contribute meaningfully to the advancement of the maritime sector."

Mr. Dickerson further encouraged the participants to remain focused, disciplined, and determined as they continue their professional development journeys. He reminded them that the knowledge and skills gained through the training come with a significant responsibility, noting that they are not only representing their respective institutions but also representing Liberia on the international maritime stage.

"As maritime professionals, you carry the responsibility of upholding the highest standards of professionalism and competence. Stay focused and determined in your pursuit of excellence, because the work you do reflects not only on yourselves but on Liberia as a maritime nation. You represent your country, and your commitment to quality and integrity will help strengthen Liberia's standing within the global maritime community."

Mr. Dickerson also noted that collaboration between LiMA and LMTI remains important in building a skilled workforce capable of meeting the evolving demands of the global maritime industry.

Building National Maritime Expertise

As one of the world's foremost maritime registries, Liberia recognizes the importance of strengthening local maritime expertise to support safer shipping operations, identify substandard vessels, and promote compliance with international maritime conventions.

The Basic Port State Control Training Course provided participants with practical exposure to internationally recognized inspection procedures and regulatory frameworks, establishing a solid foundation for continued professional growth in this specialized field.

By investing in maritime education and training, Liberia continues to strengthen its institutional capacity, enhance regulatory effectiveness, and support the sustainable development of the maritime sector.

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Advancing Maritime Education and Institutional Cooperation

For LMTI, the successful delivery of the training reflects its commitment to providing industry-relevant maritime education and professional development opportunities that contribute to the growth of a highly skilled Liberian maritime workforce.

The Institute remains committed to working closely with national and international partners to advance maritime knowledge, foster professional excellence, and support a safer, more secure, and environmentally responsible maritime industry.

About the Liberia Maritime Training Institute (LMTI)

The Liberia Maritime Training Institute (LMTI) is Liberia's premier maritime education and training institution dedicated to developing competent maritime professionals through quality education, practical training, and industry-focused capacity-building programs that support national and international maritime development.