Liberia: Govt Launches Road to UNSC Presidency

The government will on today, Monday, October 26, launch a national and diplomatic initiative aimed at preparing the country for its assumption of the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council in December, marking a significant stage in Liberia's return to the center of international peace and security diplomacy.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, will officially launch "Liberia's Road to the UNSC Presidency" during the country's United Nations Day commemoration at 10:00 a.m. at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Capitol Hill, Monrovia.

The program will be held under the theme, "Liberia on the United Nations Security Council: From Sustaining Peace at Home to Advancing Peace and Security Globally."

Beyond the formal launch, the initiative is expected to set the stage for a series of national and diplomatic engagements highlighting Liberia's peacebuilding experience, foreign policy priorities and preparations for chairing the Council during December.

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The event comes as Liberia serves its 2026-2027 term as a non-permanent member of the Security Council, a position it secured in June 2025 with 181 votes from the 187 member states that cast ballots. Its return to the Council ended a period of more than six decades outside the UN body.

For a country whose recent history was shaped by civil conflict, international peacekeeping and post-war reconstruction, the approaching presidency represents both diplomatic recognition and a test of its ability to contribute meaningfully to decisions affecting international security.

The country's road to the presidency is inseparable from its broader history of engagement with the UN.

As one of the founding members of the United Nations, Liberia has long participated in multilateral diplomacy. Yet its relationship with the international organization changed dramatically during the civil wars that devastated the country between 1989 and 2003.

The United Nations Mission in Liberia, established in 2003, played a significant role in supporting the implementation of the peace agreement, security-sector stabilization and the transition toward a more durable peace. The mission completed its mandate in March 2018, reflecting a major transition in post-war recovery.

That history gives particular meaning to the theme of Monday's event. Liberia is preparing to assume a leadership role in a body whose decisions can influence peacekeeping mandates, sanctions, conflict prevention and international responses to threats to peace.

The symbolism is powerful: a country that received substantial international assistance in restoring peace is now positioned to participate in shaping international responses to conflict elsewhere.

But symbolism alone will not define the significance of the presidency. Liberia's diplomatic performance will depend on the quality of its preparation, the clarity of its priorities and its ability to build consensus among countries with competing interests.

The Permanent Mission of Liberia to the United Nations has described the new term as a historic transition from receiving international peacebuilding support to contributing more directly to global peace and security.

The election followed a diplomatic campaign advanced by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration and Liberia's foreign policy establishment.

In September 2024, Boakai formally sought international support for the country's candidacy, invoking the nation's history as a founding UN member, its support for African independence and its experience with peacebuilding.

In his statement launching the campaign, the President said Liberia's experience and history of supporting African independence, together with its peacebuilding experience, made it prepared to contribute to the Council's work.

He stated that Liberia sought to ensure that "the voices of the marginalized are heard and that peace is maintained for future generations."

The diplomatic campaign culminated on June 3, 2025, when the UN General Assembly elected Liberia to the 2026-2027 term with 181 votes. Liberia became the final founding member of the United Nations to serve on the Security Council.

The result was a major diplomatic achievement. It also created expectations that Liberia would use its membership to advance priorities extending beyond national prestige.

President Boakai's reaction to the election framed the achievement as both a national milestone and a responsibility.

In his June 4, 2025, address to the nation, the President described the election as "a new chapter in Liberia's global engagement" and called it a moment of "honor and humility" for the country.

Boakai also emphasized that Liberia's experience of conflict and recovery should inform its international contribution.

"Liberia will draw on its hard-earned lessons to contribute meaningfully to global peace efforts," he said, adding: "We are not just participating--we are ready to lead and to serve."

Those remarks provide a useful framework for understanding Monday's launch. The President also pledged to include the perspectives of women and young people in shaping Liberia's priorities at the Council, indicating that the administration intended to connect its international engagement with domestic constituencies.

Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti has been central to the administration's diplomatic campaign and has consistently presented Liberia's election as an opportunity to contribute to multilateral diplomacy and international peacebuilding.

Following the June 2025 vote, Nyanti welcomed the result as a moment of national pride and credited the diplomatic effort behind Liberia's candidacy.

Her wider argument has extended beyond Liberia's own membership to the question of representation and effectiveness within the international security system.

In a June 2025 interview with the BBC, Nyanti called for the Security Council to give greater attention to conflict prevention and peacebuilding, rather than considering countries only through the lens of individual crises.

"We believe that the Security Council should start looking at countries from that perspective--not only individually, but from the broader lens of preventing wars and conflict," she said.

The position reflects a central challenge for her the country's presidency, especially how to use its temporary leadership of the Council to promote discussion of structural causes of conflict, including exclusion, resource competition, climate-related insecurity and weaknesses in peacebuilding.

The diplomatic priorities have also included Women, Peace and Security; Youth, Peace and Security; climate security and climate justice; conflict prevention; and reform of global governance. These priorities have featured in the country's campaign commitments and subsequent engagement at the United Nations.

Monday's launch is therefore an opportunity to explain how these themes will be translated into practical diplomatic engagements during December.

Liberia's impending presidency must be understood in the context of the Security Council's institutional structure.

Liberia is scheduled to hold the presidency in December 2026--presiding over Council meetings, help manage the program of work, conduct consultations and facilitate negotiations among members. The presidency can provide diplomatic visibility and an opportunity to convene discussions on issues of particular importance.

Its two-year membership provides a broader period for advancing priorities; the December presidency provides a concentrated opportunity to exercise procedural leadership and shape diplomatic engagement.

The country's position also carries significance for West Africa and the wider African continent.

The region continues to face security challenges associated with violent extremism, political instability, displacement, resource competition and the changing relationship between national governments and regional organizations.

The government's foreign policy establishment has identified regional peace and security as a central priority of its Council engagement. Government representatives have also emphasized cooperation with African counterparts and the importance of aligning Security Council discussions with African-led peace and security initiatives.

As a West African country with direct experience of civil conflict and international peacekeeping, Liberia has an opportunity to bring regional perspectives into debates that are often shaped by the priorities of more powerful states.

That opportunity, however, will require careful diplomacy. Liberia will need to work across different regional and international positions, including disagreements among Council members over sanctions, peacekeeping, conflict resolution and the use of force.

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The country's influence will depend less on the symbolism of holding the presidency than on the credibility of its diplomacy and its capacity to contribute to negotiated outcomes.

The launch of "Liberia's Road to the UNSC Presidency" is expected to establish the public framework for the government's preparations for December.

The involvement of both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs signals an effort to coordinate the diplomatic and domestic dimensions of the initiative.

The program is also intended to highlight national unity, institutional collaboration and collective responsibility as Liberia prepares to assume the presidency.

That domestic dimension is important. A country's credibility abroad is influenced not only by the positions it advances internationally, but also by the consistency between its diplomatic commitments and its national priorities.

If Liberia intends to champion inclusive peacebuilding, youth participation, women's security and conflict prevention internationally, the launch provides an opportunity to explain how those principles connect to national experience and institutional priorities.

The country is no longer only presenting itself as a beneficiary of international peacebuilding. It is preparing to help guide discussions on the peace and security challenges confronting other nations.

Monday's launch will mark an important step in preparing for December, but the ultimate assessment will come from what Liberia does with the opportunity.

The government will need to communicate clear priorities, prepare its diplomatic teams, coordinate with regional partners and engage other Council members before and during its presidency.

The approaching presidency, for the Unity Party administration and Minister Nyanti's diplomatic team, represents an opportunity to consolidate Liberia's return to high-level multilateral engagement--and from the country, it is a moment to connect its hard-won experience of peace with a constructive role in global affairs.