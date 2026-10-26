Liberian Women in Maritime

Edwina Dekontee Mowon continues her trailblazing journey from first female Gate Administrator and first female Berth Supervisor to becoming APM Terminals Liberia's first female Shift Manager - another milestone for women in Liberia's maritime industry.

The Freeport of Monrovia is celebrating another historic breakthrough for women in Maritime as Edwina Mowon becomes Shift Manager, the first female employee at APM Terminals Liberia to mark this achievement.

The milestone underscores APM Terminals Liberia's continued commitment to developing Liberian talent, fostering inclusive leadership and creating opportunities for women to thrive in male dominated roles across the maritime sector.

Edwina joined APM Terminals Liberia in 2011 as the company's first female Gate Administrator.

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Over the past 15 years, she has built an inspiring career through hard work, continuous learning and operational excellence, serving in roles including Data Entry Clerk, Junior Buyer/Procurement Assistant, Dispatcher, Auxiliary Operations and Berth Supervisor.

In 2023, Edwina became APM Terminals Liberia's first female Berth Supervisor, breaking barriers in one of the terminal's core operational functions.

Since then, she has led vessel operations at the quay, coordinating teams to ensure safe, efficient and timely cargo handling to keep Liberia's gateway to global trade moving.

As Shift Manager, Edwina will lead shift operations, overseeing the safe and efficient coordination of vessel, yard and gate activities to drive operational performance and deliver exceptional service to customers.

Reflecting on her achievement, Edwina's journey demonstrates what is possible through determination, perseverance and a commitment to excellence.

It also reflects APM Terminals Liberia's investment in developing local talent and building a more diverse and inclusive workforce.