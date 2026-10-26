Ghana: Chinese Naval Ship Docks in Tema for Free Medical Outreach

TEMA — A Chinese naval hospital ship, the 868 PLA Auspicious Ark, has berthed at Tema Harbour to provide free medical care to Ghanaians with conditions requiring specialised treatment.

The vessel was welcomed by the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Cong Song; the Flag Officer Commanding the Eastern Naval Command, Commodore Raymond Keanu; members of the Chinese community in Ghana; senior officers of the Ghana Armed Forces; and officials of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).

The Eastern Naval Command Band entertained the gathering with musical performances, alongside displays of precision drills.

Welcoming the vessel and its crew, Commodore Keanu, who represented the Chief of the Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, said the occasion marked a significant milestone in Ghana-China relations and the longstanding military cooperation between the two countries.

Related Articles

"We are particularly honoured to receive this newly commissioned hospital ship during her maiden international visit to Ghana. Indeed, Ghana's inclusion among the ship's first international destinations reflects the unending friendship between the two nations. Read More