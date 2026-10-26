Ghana: Galamsey Now Threatens Ghana's Energy Security

Illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, has already caused extensive damage to Ghana's forests, polluted rivers and threatened the livelihoods of communities.

Now, reports that illegal miners are digging beneath gas pipelines operated by the Ghana National Gas Company Limited (Ghana Gas) present another worrying dimension to the menace.

This is a threat the country cannot afford to ignore.

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The warning by the General Manager in charge of Engineering and Maintenance at Ghana Gas, Mr Maxwell Kwame Kelly, should serve as a wake-up call to the authorities, mining communities and the public.

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He says illegal miners are encroaching on pipelines, particularly in the Western and Ashanti regions, exposing critical infrastructure to possible damage.

"Galamsey is not only damaging our environment, it is threatening energy production as well," he cautioned.

The implications are serious. Ghana depends on reliable gas supplies to support electricity generation and industrial activity.

Damage to a major gas pipeline could interrupt that supply, affect businesses and households, and impose significant costs on the economy.

Mr Kelly has warned that damaged infrastructure could take months to restore, with consequences for electricity generation across the country.

The Ghanaian Times is of the firm conviction that protecting gas pipelines must now become an integral part of the national fight against illegal mining.

The campaign cannot focus only on polluted rivers, destroyed forests and degraded farmland while critical energy infrastructure is left vulnerable.

The authorities must act before an avoidable incident plunges communities and businesses into further difficulties.

The Minerals Commission, the security agencies, local authorities and Ghana Gas must strengthen surveillance along pipeline corridors, identify areas where illegal mining is taking place and take decisive action against those responsible.

Where necessary, patrols and monitoring systems should be intensified, with clear arrangements for reporting suspicious activities.

Law enforcement must also be consistent. Those who mine dangerously close to gas infrastructure should face the full force of the law.

At the same time, investigations must establish whether landowners, financiers or other influential interests are facilitating such activities.

Enforcement should target all those involved, rather than only the workers at the mining sites.

Community participation is equally important. Residents living near pipeline corridors must understand the dangers of digging in restricted areas and know how to report encroachment. Ghana Gas should continue engaging traditional authorities, community leaders and residents, while making safety information accessible.

As the company's Principal Manager for Health, Safety and Environment, Mr Jaasu Yahaya, has indicated, community engagement and emergency preparedness are essential parts of protecting lives and infrastructure.

The government must also give serious attention to strengthening the country's gas supply network.

Ghana Gas is pursuing approval and financing for a proposed 278-kilometre, 20-inch high-pressure pipeline from the Western Region to Tema, with financing targeted for completion in the second quarter of 2027.

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The project could support industrial development and job creation, but expansion must go hand in hand with effective protection of existing and future infrastructure.

The proposed pipeline is not a substitute for tackling illegal mining. Neither should the existing pipeline's capacity be taken for granted simply because it can currently serve the country.

The Ghanaian Times calls on the government and all relevant institutions to treat this warning with the urgency it deserves.

Protecting gas pipelines is not merely the responsibility of Ghana Gas; it is a national duty.

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