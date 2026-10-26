Nigeria: Flamingos to Face Mexico in U-17 Women's World Cup Round of 16

Nigeria's Flamingos will face Mexico in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco on Thursday, October 29, as they seek to build on their impressive victory over defending champions North Korea.

The Nigerian youngsters secured the knockout-stage berth after finishing second in Group B with six points from three matches, setting up a challenging encounter against Mexico, who won bronze at the previous edition of the competition in 2025.

The fixture was confirmed following the conclusion of the decisive Group F matches, ending uncertainty over Nigeria's next opponents.

The Round of 16 encounter, scheduled for Salé, presents another stern test for Hakeem Busari's side, who will be determined to advance to the quarter-finals and strengthen their bid for a podium finish.

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The Flamingos head into the knockout stage buoyed by their emphatic 3-1 victory over North Korea, who arrived in Morocco as two-time defending champions.

Oluwakemi Adegbuyi opened the scoring in the 15th minute before Oluebube Umejiaku doubled Nigeria's advantage in the 38th minute.

Kanyinsola Yusuf extended the lead with a superb free-kick in the 56th minute, while North Korea scored a late consolation from the penalty spot.

The victory was a significant response from Nigeria after their mixed start to the tournament, underlining their attacking potential against one of the leading sides in youth women's football.

The Flamingos had opened their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Puerto Rico before suffering a defeat to Poland. Their triumph over North Korea secured six points and second place in Group B behind the Asian champions.

However, Mexico will provide a different challenge, with Nigeria needing to maintain their attacking threat while improving their consistency and defensive discipline.

Unlike the group stage, the knockout rounds offer no room for a poor result, as defeat would bring Nigeria's campaign to an end.

Busari and his technical crew are expected to focus on analysing Mexico's strengths and weaknesses while preparing their players for the tactical demands of the encounter.

The Flamingos will hope to reproduce the intensity, confidence and clinical finishing they displayed against North Korea when both teams meet for a place in the quarter-finals.