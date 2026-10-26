West Africa: Nigeria's Growing Reputation Earns 2027 African Para Championships - Bankole

Nigeria's growing reputation in international sports and its proven capacity to host major competitions have earned it the right to stage the 2027 African Para Table Tennis Championships in Lagos, according to the Chairman of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Africa Para Commission, Anderson Bankole.

Nigeria secured the hosting rights at the ITTF Africa Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Tangier, Morocco, becoming the first country outside North Africa to host the continental championship.

The 2027 competition will serve as a qualifying tournament for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games, offering Nigerian players an opportunity to compete on home soil as they seek places at the global sporting event.

Bankole, a retired Commissioner of Police, said the decision reflected the confidence of African table tennis stakeholders in Nigeria's ability to organise a successful international competition.

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"Delegates at the AGM believe in Nigeria's capacity to host a befitting tournament. Egypt has traditionally hosted several continental competitions, but this championship will give Nigeria the opportunity to showcase its athletes and warmly welcome the rest of Africa to Lagos," he said.

Egypt is expected to host the 2026 edition before Nigeria takes over in 2027, giving the country an opportunity to strengthen its para table tennis programme and improve its athletes' prospects of qualifying for the Paralympic Games.

Bankole said Nigeria's growing standing in para table tennis, reinforced by its performance at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, had helped strengthen its position within the African sporting community.

"What stood Nigeria out in Morocco was the overwhelming support the country received when it was presented as the host of the African Para Championships.

"Many delegates unanimously endorsed Nigeria's bid, demonstrating their confidence in the country's ability to organise a world-class qualifying competition," he added.

He described the hosting rights as a landmark achievement for Nigerian para table tennis and a significant boost to the development of the sport across Africa.

Bankole assured the ITTF, ITTF Africa and the wider para table tennis community that Nigeria would collaborate with relevant stakeholders to deliver a world-class championship.

"On behalf of the ITTF Africa Para Committee, and in collaboration with the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation and the Paralympic Committee of Nigeria, I want to assure the ITTF, ITTF Africa and the entire para table tennis family that we will work collectively to deliver a world-class, accessible, safe and memorable championship," he said.

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He also expressed delight that Nigeria secured the hosting rights at a time when a Nigerian leads the ITTF Africa Para Commission.

Bankole thanked ITTF President Petra Sörling, ITTF Africa President Wahid Enitan Oshodi, Nigeria Table Tennis Federation President Dr Adesoji Tayo, the African Table Tennis Federation Executive Committee, the National Sports Commission and the Paralympic Committee of Nigeria for their support.

He expressed confidence that the championship would attract strong participation from across the continent, with the achievements of Nigerian para table tennis players expected to inspire competitors.

Particular attention will be on Isau Ogunkunle, who won bronze in the men's Singles Class 4 event at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, securing Africa's only medal at the competition.

Bankole said hosting the 2027 championship would provide Nigeria with another opportunity to demonstrate its commitment to developing para table tennis and expanding opportunities for athletes with disabilities across Africa.