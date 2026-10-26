Nigeria: NFF Hails Iwobi After Matching Salah's Premier League Appearance Record

The Nigeria Football Federation has congratulated Super Eagles midfielder Alexander Iwobi after he drew level with Mohamed Salah as the African player with the second-most appearances in the English Premier League.

Iwobi reached the mark in Fulham's 1-0 win at Coventry City on Saturday, taking his Premier League tally to 328 appearances. The 30-year-old is now 25 matches behind former Ivory Coast international Kolo Toure, who holds the record with 353 appearances.

The NFF's Acting General Secretary, Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme, MON, in a post on X praised Iwobi for the achievement and said the federation hopes he will soon become the African with the most Premier League appearances.

Iwobi, who earned his 100th cap for Nigeria in a summer friendly against Portugal at the Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria, also produced a strong display against Coventry. He recorded 60 touches, completed 51 passes and finished with 86.3 per cent passing accuracy during 73 minutes on the pitch.

The midfielder has won one silver and two bronze medals with Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations and continues to strengthen his standing among Africa's leading players in English football.