Nigeria: Hull City, Brentford Maintain Unbeaten Records After 1-1 Draw

Hull City and Brentford maintained their respective unbeaten home and away records in the Premier League after playing out a 1-1 draw at the MKM Stadium on Sunday.

Oli McBurnie put Hull ahead from the penalty spot in the 24th minute, but Dango Ouattara restored parity for Brentford in the 63rd minute as both sides settled for a point.

The result left Hull 10th in the table and Brentford sixth, with the visitors missing the opportunity to secure their first away victory of the campaign.

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Hull took the lead after Brentford were caught trying to play out from the back. Aaron Hickey fouled Tim Iroegbunam inside the penalty area, prompting the referee to award a spot-kick.

McBurnie stepped up and converted confidently to register his first Premier League goal of the season and give the hosts an advantage they carried into the half-time break.

Brentford, however, grew into the contest after the interval and eventually found an equaliser through Ouattara.

The forward struck from close range in the 63rd minute after Igor Thiago supplied the assist, capping a period of sustained pressure from the visitors.

Brentford's equaliser was deserved on the balance of their second-half performance, but Hull responded positively and created several opportunities to reclaim the lead.

Mohamed Belloumi carved out space inside the penalty area but could only find the side-netting, while Mohamed-Ali Cho saw his low effort saved by the foot of Brentford goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Hull continued to push for a winner, with Joe Gelhardt wasting another opportunity late in the match after being picked out in the middle of the penalty area. His effort drifted wide, allowing Brentford to escape with a share of the spoils.

The draw extended Hull's run without a home league victory to three consecutive matches, although they remain unbeaten on their own ground in the Premier League.

The hosts have now gone six matches without a win after making an encouraging start to the season with victories in their opening two fixtures.

Despite their recent struggles, Hull's performance represented a significant improvement on their previous outing, when they lost to Fulham without registering a shot on target and managed only 139 passes.

Against Brentford, they showed greater attacking intent, competed more effectively and created enough chances to win the match, but their inability to take those opportunities proved costly.

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Brentford, meanwhile, remain unbeaten away from home but have drawn all four of their matches on the road, leaving them still searching for their first away win of the campaign.

The visitors registered 14 attempts during Sunday's encounter but struggled to turn their attacking activity into clear-cut opportunities, rarely troubling Hull goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis.

Although Brentford may feel they missed an opportunity to claim all three points, the draw extended their unbeaten away run and kept them sixth in the standings.

They are now four points adrift of the Premier League's top four, with their failure to convert away draws into victories potentially proving significant as the campaign progresses.

For Hull, the challenge will be to turn improved performances into victories, while Brentford must find a way to secure maximum points on their travels if they are to strengthen their push towards the top end of the table.