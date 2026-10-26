Nigeria: Army Rescues Two Kidnap Victims

Military troops rescued two kidnap victims along Naka-Ahume Road in Benue State after confronting suspected kidnappers, the military says.

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have rescued two kidnap victims after confronting suspected kidnappers along the Naka-Ahume Road in Benue State, the military has said.

The troops encountered the armed suspects during a fighting patrol on Saturday, 24 October, while the assailants were allegedly attempting to abduct motorists and other road users.

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In a statement issued on Sunday, Ahmad Zubairu, the acting media information officer of the task force, said the troops engaged the suspects in a gunfight, forcing them to abandon their captives and flee.

He said the troops pursued the fleeing suspects but did not make further contact with them.

One of the rescued victims, Mngunengen Ihom, 36, from Ahume, sustained machete wounds during the incident and was taken to Naka General Hospital for treatment. The military did not disclose the identity of the second victim.

The Force Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke, Moses Gara, urged troops to sustain intelligence-led operations and improve intelligence gathering to prevent attacks.

He also urged residents to provide credible and timely information to security agencies.

The rescue comes amid recurring security concerns in Benue, including attacks and kidnappings along roads and in rural communities.

On 13 October, gunmen abducted Catholic priest John Inalegwu Otache and other people along the Ugbokolo-Ajegbe-Awume Road in Benue. In a statement on 19 October, the police said eight victims had been rescued and two suspects arrested, but did not confirm whether the priest was among those rescued.

The latest incident underscores continuing concerns about the safety of travellers on roads in the state, where armed groups have targeted motorists and other residents.