Nigeria: Future Eagles Draw Jordan 2-2 At FIFA U-15 World Cup

25 October 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Affa Acho

Nigeria's Future Eagles recorded their second draw in as many matches at the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival in Baku, Azerbaijan, after a 2-2 tie with Jordan on Sunday at the Hovsan Competition Complex.

Coach Patrick Bassey's side had begun its Group AD campaign with a 3-3 draw against South Sudan on Saturday. Against Jordan, Nigeria went ahead in the 24th minute through captain Timothy Ijachi.

Jordan equalised in the 29th minute through Zinedine Abushaer and then took the lead in the 37th minute via Abdelrahman Khear.

With Nigeria facing defeat, Abdulrazak Mufutau of 12Alive FC, Ibadan, scored in stoppage time -- the 40+2 minute -- to secure a point for the Future Eagles.

The result gives Nigeria two points from two games in the eight-a-side tournament, which uses two 20-minute halves.

The Future Eagles return to action later on Sunday against The Gambia in their third group match at 4:30pm WAT. They will wrap up group play on Monday against Cyprus at 8:30am and Pakistan at 3:15pm.

Group-stage performances will determine the tier each country enters in the second phase on October 28 and 29, with the tier finals set for October 30.

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