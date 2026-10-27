Africa: Nigeria's Youth Athletes Intensify Abuja Camp Ahead of Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics

Nigeria's youth contingent has intensified training in Abuja as it prepares for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Senegal, scheduled to begin on October 31.

The athletes are in a demanding camp designed to raise their fitness, build self-belief and sharpen their competitive edge ahead of the fourth Summer Youth Olympic Games. Officials said the squad is focused on representing Nigeria with pride.

The Games will run from October 31 to November 13 and will bring together about 2,700 athletes aged 17 and under. Competition will take place across Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly, marking the first time an Olympic event will be staged in Africa.

National Sports Commission Director-General Bukola Olopade said the Games provide Nigeria with an opportunity to spot, develop and showcase the country's next generation of sporting talent, while also strengthening the athlete pipeline for future Olympic competitions.

Nigeria will also have a familiar figure in Senegal. Tokyo 2020 Olympic wrestling silver medallist Blessing Oborududu is among 31 elite athletes selected by the International Olympic Committee as Athlete Role Models. She will mentor young competitors during the Games.